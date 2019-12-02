Fox & Friends tries to convince Americans to not watch ‘irrelevant’ and ‘boring hearings about impeachment’
“Fox & Friends” is working extremely hard to ensure as few Americans as possible watch this week’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings, perhaps because they are designed to inform the American public about why impeaching this president is important.
Several times Monday morning the “Fox & Friends” co-hosts and contributors told viewers Wednesday’s impeachment hearing will be boring, while falsely claiming Americans are not interested in impeachment, and would rather be Christmas shopping.
“It’s going to be like a lecture,” co-host Brian Kilmeade tells viewers, noting the witnesses will be lawyers and historians. “If you were bored by the last one, you’re gonna be really bored by this one.”
Brian Kilmeade on the House Judiciary impeachment hearings: “It’s going to be like a lecture. … If you were bored by the last one, you’re gonna be really bored by this one.” pic.twitter.com/cLAeFXw6MH
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 2, 2019
Later, Fox News Business’ Stuart Varney is added to the couch, once again talking about how “boring” the impeachment hearings will be.
“I just want to point out the contrast here. You’ve got a booming Trump economy, terrific holiday sales, and what’ve we got in Washington DC? These boring hearings about impeachment, increasingly irrelevant and ignored by people who are getting on with their lives,” Varney says. “I mean, don’t you find this ridiculous?”
Fox’s Stuart Varney: “I just want to point out the contrast here. You’ve got a booming Trump economy, terrific holiday sales, and what’ve we got in Washington DC? These boring hearings about impeachment, increasingly irrelevant and ignored by people getting on with their lives.” pic.twitter.com/dIUH89RN4n
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 2, 2019
The articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump will likely include charges of bribery, self-dealing, abuse of power, and obstruction – Fox News calls this “boring.”
‘Dismaying’: WaPo fact checker exasperated by Trump’s insane conspiracy theory about Ukraine
Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler found himself exasperated by President Donald Trump's continued insistence on promoting a debunked conspiracy theory about Ukraine being in possession of the Democratic National Committee's email server.
In his latest column, Kessler breaks down all the ways that Trump's belief in the conspiracy theory about CrowdStrike is absolutely false.
Melania annoyed that Ivanka invades ‘her turf’ and is often elevated above her: New tell-all book
The upcoming biography of Melania Trump by CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett, "Free, Melania," contains a number of new revelations about the First Lady, including that she sleeps in a separate bed from the president, that she doesn't really care about her "Be Best" anti-bullying campaign, and that her hospitalization for kidney problems in May 2018 was much more serious than the media had first reported.
One of the more interesting tidbits, though, was Bennett's account of Melania's relationship with first daughter Ivanka Trump, which reportedly is a lot more tense than it appears in public.