Fox & Friends tries to convince Americans to not watch ‘irrelevant’ and ‘boring hearings about impeachment’

“Fox & Friends” is working extremely hard to ensure as few Americans as possible watch this week’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings, perhaps because they are designed to inform the American public about why impeaching this president is important.

Several times Monday morning the “Fox & Friends” co-hosts and contributors told viewers Wednesday’s impeachment hearing will be boring, while falsely claiming Americans are not interested in impeachment, and would rather be Christmas shopping.

“It’s going to be like a lecture,” co-host Brian Kilmeade tells viewers, noting the witnesses will be lawyers and historians. “If you were bored by the last one, you’re gonna be really bored by this one.”

Brian Kilmeade on the House Judiciary impeachment hearings: “It’s going to be like a lecture. … If you were bored by the last one, you’re gonna be really bored by this one.” pic.twitter.com/cLAeFXw6MH — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 2, 2019

Later, Fox News Business’ Stuart Varney is added to the couch, once again talking about how “boring” the impeachment hearings will be.

“I just want to point out the contrast here. You’ve got a booming Trump economy, terrific holiday sales, and what’ve we got in Washington DC? These boring hearings about impeachment, increasingly irrelevant and ignored by people who are getting on with their lives,” Varney says. “I mean, don’t you find this ridiculous?”

Fox’s Stuart Varney: “I just want to point out the contrast here. You’ve got a booming Trump economy, terrific holiday sales, and what’ve we got in Washington DC? These boring hearings about impeachment, increasingly irrelevant and ignored by people getting on with their lives.” pic.twitter.com/dIUH89RN4n — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 2, 2019

The articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump will likely include charges of bribery, self-dealing, abuse of power, and obstruction – Fox News calls this “boring.”