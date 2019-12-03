Fox News reporter busts Trump for lying about UK’s health system

The fate of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has emerged as a top campaign issue in upcoming U.K. elections, as Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson of plotting to sell off parts of the NHS to American health care firms.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Trump denied that he wanted anything to do with the NHS, and said he didn’t know how rumors started that he wanted to put the NHS up for sale as part of a trade deal between the United States and the U.K.

However, as Mediaite points out, Fox News White House corespondent John Roberts busted the president for shamelessly rewriting history.

“Trump said today he doesn’t know where the rumor came from that Britain’s National Health Service would be on the table in a new trade deal with the U.K.,” Roberts wrote on Twitter after the president’s London press conference. “It came from his press conference with Theresa May on June 4, 2019.”

Roberts then directly quoted the president, who during the press conference said, “When you’re dealing in trade everything is on the table. So NHS or anything else, a lot more than that, but everything will be on the table, absolutely.”

– "When you're dealing in trade everything is on the table. So NHS or anything else, a lot more than that, but everything will be on the table, absolutely." Shortly after that, the White House walked it back, but Jeremy Corbyn is hoping to ride that pony to victory next week. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) December 3, 2019