Fox News reporter busts Trump for lying about UK’s health system

2 hours ago

The fate of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has emerged as a top campaign issue in upcoming U.K. elections, as Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson of plotting to sell off parts of the NHS to American health care firms.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Trump denied that he wanted anything to do with the NHS, and said he didn’t know how rumors started that he wanted to put the NHS up for sale as part of a trade deal between the United States and the U.K.

However, as Mediaite points out, Fox News White House corespondent John Roberts busted the president for shamelessly rewriting history.

“Trump said today he doesn’t know where the rumor came from that Britain’s National Health Service would be on the table in a new trade deal with the U.K.,” Roberts wrote on Twitter after the president’s London press conference. “It came from his press conference with Theresa May on June 4, 2019.”

Roberts then directly quoted the president, who during the press conference said, “When you’re dealing in trade everything is on the table. So NHS or anything else, a lot more than that, but everything will be on the table, absolutely.”

Trump goes on bonkers rant — warns a president can now be impeached for picking ‘an orange out of a refrigerator’

1 hour ago

December 3, 2019

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went off on a bizarre rant against House Democrats for holding an impeachment inquiry against him.

During his overseas trip, Trump fumed about getting impeached and suggested it could hurt future presidents.

"You'll have a Democrat President, you'll have a Republican House, and they'll do the same thing because somebody picked an orange out of a refrigerator and you don’t like it -- let’s go ahead and impeach him!" the president fumed.

Democrats are impeaching Trump for abusing his office by soliciting foreign assistance to help his 2020 reelection bid and for withholding aide to a foreign country as part of a pressure campaign to get that country to investigate his political rivals.

Appeals court smacks down Trump’s bid to block banks from handing Congress his financial records — setting up a SCOTUS fight: report

2 hours ago

December 3, 2019

On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit denied a request by President Donald Trump to block Deutsche Bank and Capital One from complying with House Democrats' subpoena for several years of his financial records.

The decision affirms the ruling of U.S. District Court Judge Edgardo Ramos, who held in May that the subpoenas were valid.

The case is now likely to head to the Supreme Court, joining a number of other legal battles Trump is waging against Congress and state governments over efforts to obtain financial and tax information on himself, his businesses, and his family.

Trump slammed after disastrous presser with Macron: ‘What an embarrassment to our country’

2 hours ago

December 3, 2019

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump held a joint press conference with French President Emanuel Macron, during which he was smacked down for lying about Syrian ISIS fighters, contradicted his own Secretary of State over Iran protesters, and claimed that he had "exposed" the European Union as a conspiracy to economically disadvantage the United States.

