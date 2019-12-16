Fox News reporter points out another one of Trump’s blatant lies
In a tweet this Monday, President Trump boasted of a new “Stock Market high.”
“I will never get bored of telling you that – and we will never get tired of winning!” Trump tweeted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2019
But according to Fox News reporter John Roberts, Trump, according to his own words, gets bored of the stock market often.
“’If the stock market goes up or down ― I don’t watch the stock market.’ President Trump – NATO summit, London 12.3.2019,” Roberts tweeted.
As the Associated Press reported on December 4, Trump’s claim of being less-than-interested in stock market fluctuations is simply not true.
“Trump watches the stock market. He uses the stock market as a leading barometer of his presidency, giving the subject a rest only when the market’s performance is down.”
GOP’s laughable defenses of Trump show they have ‘discarded logic’: conservative
This Wednesday, December 18, the two articles of impeachment that the House Judiciary Committee has approved against President Donald Trump — one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress — are expected to come up for a full vote on the House floor. With Trump likely to be indicted for both articles by the House and later judged “guilty” or “not guilty” in a Senate trial, many Republicans are aggressively rallying to the president’s defense. But conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, on the other hand, has been an outspoken supporter of impeaching Trump — and in a December 16 column, she asserts that many of the defenses coming from Trump’s defenders in the GOP are bogus.
Rep. Debbie Dingell ‘shaken’ after Trump maliciously drags her dead husband into impeachment fight
Speaking on CNN this Monday, Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) said that "when a President uses his office for his own private, personal political gain, that's disturbing."
While choosing to not divulge how she'll vote on the impeachment of President Trump, Dingell reminded viewers that she was a direct target of President Trump's attacks, who invoked the memory of her dead husband John Dingell in a tweet this Saturday.
‘Astonishing’ Trump rule could let banks classify NFL stadium investments as aid to poor communities
The financial institutions would get significant tax breaks for their investments, thanks to the 2017 Republican tax law.
Rule changes proposed by the Trump administration last week could let banks classify investments in professional sports stadiums as aid to the poor, and then give the financial institutions a significant tax break for their efforts.