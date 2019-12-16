Fox News reporter points out another one of Trump’s blatant lies

In a tweet this Monday, President Trump boasted of a new “Stock Market high.”

“I will never get bored of telling you that – and we will never get tired of winning!” Trump tweeted.

New Stock Market high! I will never get bored of telling you that – and we will never get tired of winning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2019

But according to Fox News reporter John Roberts, Trump, according to his own words, gets bored of the stock market often.

“’If the stock market goes up or down ― I don’t watch the stock market.’ President Trump – NATO summit, London 12.3.2019,” Roberts tweeted.

As the Associated Press reported on December 4, Trump’s claim of being less-than-interested in stock market fluctuations is simply not true.

“Trump watches the stock market. He uses the stock market as a leading barometer of his presidency, giving the subject a rest only when the market’s performance is down.”