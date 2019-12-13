French police kill man who threatened officers with knife near Paris
A man who threatened to attack police officers with a knife was killed Friday morning by officers in the La Défense business district near Paris, police and union sources reported.
Around 10:30am (9:30am GMT), a security guard alerted the police to the presence of a man armed with a knife on the square in front of La Défense, according to police sources.
A three-man patrol then approached the suspect who started running in their direction and shouted, “I’ll kill you!” The three officers then opened fire.
Seven shots were fired, two of which hit the suspect in the chest and thigh, a union source said.
The man collapsed to the ground and could not be revived, said the same source, who also said that the dead man was not carrying identity papers.
Authorities have told people to avoid the area.
(France 24 with REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
Giuliani brags to Trump about digging up dirt in Ukraine as Rudy’s friends beg him to lay low
Rudy Giuliani took a call from President Donald Trump moments after arriving in New York City from his latest trip to Ukraine, and boasted that he'd dug up more campaign dirt against Joe Biden.
The president called his personal attorney as the plane was still taxiing on the runway Saturday, and Trump asked Giuliani what he'd gotten during his trip to Kyiv and elsewhere in Europe, reported the Wall Street Journal.
“More than you can imagine,” Giuliani replied.
2020 Election
Peculiar New Hampshire Trump supporters are taking a hard look at voting for Tulsi Gabbard
According to a report from CNN, long-shot Democratic presidential nominee Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is getting an unexpected bump in the polls in early primary state New Hampshire by drawing out Gabbard-curious supporters of Donald Trump.
As CNN's Dan Merica reports, "Voters asking questions at Democratic presidential campaign events don't often profess their love for Donald Trump or privately weigh whether to support a Democrat or the President in 2020. But most Democratic events are not like Tulsi Gabbard's town halls."
Calls grow to revoke White House press pass for Anti-Semitic pro-Trump pastor — but why did he have one to begin with?
Two Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida and Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, are calling for the Trump White House to revoke the press credentials of Florida-based pastor and TruNews founder Rick Wiles following his latest anti-Semitic rant. In a video posted on TruNews’ YouTube channel on November 22, the far-right evangelist described Democratic efforts to impeach President Donald Trump as a “Jew coup” and claimed that Jews will “kill millions of Christians” if they succeed in removing Trump from office. The remarks were so offensive that YouTube shut down the TruNews channel as a terms of service violation — and Deutch and Luria, in a letter to Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, asserted that the White House should “firmly reject anti-Semitic ideas, language” by banning Wiles from all future White House media events.