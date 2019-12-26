Quantcast
Connect with us

George Conway hilariously ridicules Trump for failing to build his ‘wall’

Published

1 min ago

on

“Build that wall! Build that wall!” the chants echoed throughout President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies in 2016. But Thursday, the New York Times reported that the actual building of the wall is slow-going.

Trump’s signature campaign promise is running up against two big, well, walls. Earlier this month, a second federal judge blocked Trump from re-allocating Pentagon funds Congress passed in the federal budgets. The other major barrier is a community of farmers and ranchers on the border who are fighting Trump from taking their land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters reported this month that Trump’s promise to build 450 miles of wall is falling short. In fact, it’s falling embarrassingly short.

“Morgan said that 93 miles of wall had been built so far during the Trump administration. At least 90 miles of that replaced existing structures, according to CBP figures—although Morgan argued during the briefing that all barriers built under Trump should be considered ‘new.’” Republican lawyer George Conway quoted on Twitter.

The spouse of a top Trump aide mocked Trump for only managing to build three miles of wall in three years.

“THREE brand new miles of new wall in just THREE years!! No president has ever accomplished anything close!! Thank you, Mr. President!! Best president ever!! #MAGA #IMPOTUS” he ridiculed.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Finding intelligent life on other planets in the next decade isn’t as crazy as it sounds — here’s why

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

By 2020 we were expecting jetpacks, hoverboards, flying cars and interplanetary travel. But what might actually happen in the next decade is discovering life on other planets.

A Daily Beast report quoted comments from astronomer Seth Shostak at SETI (the Search for Extra-terrestrial Intelligence), predicted that Earth would make contact with another world before 2030.

In 1977, Voyager 1 and 2 were launched into space in different directions, packed with music, documents, and spoken greetings in 55 languages. Voyager 1 has left our solar system and by 2025, it will cease transmitting data as its power supply finally dies.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats plan massive blitz to inflict ‘political pain’ on Republicans who oppose impeachment: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

There is currently no indication that any Republicans plan to vote to convict President Donald Trump on the articles of impeachment, and no indication that any but a select few are even concerned about the appearance of conducting a fair trial.

But according to The Daily Beast, Democratic groups are already gearing up to make the process of acquitting Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as painful as possible for his allies in the Senate.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Inside the Trump-loving news network that runs material too crazy for Fox News

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

As President Donald Trump has increasingly attacked Fox News for daring to run even slightly critical coverage of his administration, an upstart right-wing news network has risen up to offer the president even more sycophantic and obsequious coverage.

The Daily Beast has written a lengthy rundown of highlights this year from the One America News Network, which has been publicly promoted by Trump as an alternative to Fox News.

Continue Reading
 
 