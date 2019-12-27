Quantcast
Connect with us

Georgia men booted from National Guard units over white nationalist ties

Published

1 min ago

on

Two Georgia men were booted out of the Army National Guard after their white nationalist associations were revealed.

Dalton Woodward and Trent East were outed by online activists as members of the neo-pagan sect Asatru Folk Assembly earlier this year, and Army investigators began looking into the pair, reported the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Woodward was on duty at the time with the Georgia National Guard in Afghanistan, and East was not on active duty with the Alabama National Guard when he was “doxxed” by Atlanta Antifascists.

ADVERTISEMENT

East lost his job as a jailer for the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office afterward, and both men have been separated from their National Guard units.

Both men attended a 2017 speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at Auburn University, where they were photographed carrying signs promoting the “white genocide” slogan.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine sources are so untrustworthy

Published

1 min ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and a former New York City mayor, recently teamed up with One America News (OAN) and its White House correspondent, Chanel Rion, for a so-called “investigative special” that promised to “destroy” the Democratic case for impeaching Trump.

But Sergii Leshchenko, a journalist and an ex-member of Ukraine’s parliament, argued in an op-ed for the Kyiv Post that most of the interviewees Giuliani used could not be trusted and had strong ties to the Russian government.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats could swiftly end Trump’s presidency by forcing Giuliani to testify: conservative attorney

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, attorney Philip Rotner suggested that the Democrats pull out all the stops and insist that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani testify in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump -- even if he pleads the Fifth Amendment which could be equally damaging to the president.

As Rotner sees it, testimony by the man who has been serving as Trump's attorney and Ukraine conspiracy sleuth would likely sway some Republican senators who would be hard-pressed to explain away what would likely be explosive testimony.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The guy is freaking evil’: Navy SEALs provide chilling details about comrade pardoned by Trump

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Navy SEALs described their colleague Edward Gallagher, whose war crimes were pardoned by President Donald Trump, as "freaking evil."

The New York Times obtained video interviews and private group text messages that show their concern over Gallagher's bloodlust.

“The guy is freaking evil,” Special Operator First Class Craig Miller told investigators.

Continue Reading
 
 