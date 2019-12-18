WATCH: GOP group will troll Trump and his defenders with Wednesday Fox & Friends ad

A Republican group will air an ad Wednesday morning supporting impeachment during President Donald Trump’s favorite television program.
Rule of Law, a conservative group critical of the president, produced a spot showing GOP lawmakers standing up against Richard Nixon when he refused to comply with congressional subpoenas in 1974, as Trump has done this year, reported the Huffington Post.
“Now President Trump refuses to comply with Congressional subpoenas,” says the voiceover. “Will today’s Republican Party defend the president’s obstruction or defend the rule of law?”
The spot will air on “Fox & Friends” shortly before debate on impeachment begins at 9 a.m. in the U.S. House of Representatives, and has set up billboards in New York’s Times Square and congressional districts of some House Republicans, asking, “What is Trump hiding?”
“Republicans should remember their forebears as well as the precedent they are setting, and uphold their duty to the Constitution,” said Sarah Longwell, the group’s executive director.
This Wednesday, December 18, the two articles of impeachment that the House Judiciary Committee approved against President Donald Trump — one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress — are expected to come up for a full vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. If the Democrat-controlled House votes to indict Trump on those articles (which is likely), they would go to the U.S. Senate for consideration. Trump, the day before the expected House vote, sent a long-winded, rambling letter to House Speaker Pelosi and railed against House Democrats for pursuing impeachment.
President Donald Trump has just sent Speaker Nancy Pelosi a six page letter attacking her for moving forward with impeaching him, less than one day before the House of Representatives will vote to impeach and remove him from office.
The letter is being described by the press as "rambling" but being mocked on social media as "unhinged," and "like a writter version of a Trump rally."
Some political observers say the letter reads as if Trump wrote it himself.