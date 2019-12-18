WATCH: GOP group will troll Trump and his defenders with Wednesday Fox & Friends ad

A Republican group will air an ad Wednesday morning supporting impeachment during President Donald Trump’s favorite television program.

Rule of Law, a conservative group critical of the president, produced a spot showing GOP lawmakers standing up against Richard Nixon when he refused to comply with congressional subpoenas in 1974, as Trump has done this year, reported the Huffington Post.

“Now President Trump refuses to comply with Congressional subpoenas,” says the voiceover. “Will today’s Republican Party defend the president’s obstruction or defend the rule of law?”

The spot will air on “Fox & Friends” shortly before debate on impeachment begins at 9 a.m. in the U.S. House of Representatives, and has set up billboards in New York’s Times Square and congressional districts of some House Republicans, asking, “What is Trump hiding?”

“Republicans should remember their forebears as well as the precedent they are setting, and uphold their duty to the Constitution,” said Sarah Longwell, the group’s executive director.