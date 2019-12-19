GOP lawmaker shredded for meek rebuke of Trump’s attacks on Dingell: ‘You could have voted for impeachment’
Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) called on President Donald Trump to apologize on Thursday for his attacks on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI).
Writing on Twitter, Mitchell talked about his relationship with the Dingell family and said they deserved better than having to listen to the president insinuate that the late Michigan congressman is suffering in hell.
“John Dingell was a well-respected man and I consider Debbie a close colleague and friend,” Mitchell wrote. “To use his name in such a dishonorable manner at last night’s rally is unacceptable from anyone, let alone the President of the United States. An apology is due, Mr. President.”
— Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) December 19, 2019
However, many of Mitchell’s followers were not buying his rebuke of the president, as just hours earlier he had voted against impeaching him in the House of Representatives.
Check out some reactions below.
Too late. You’re hitched to that wagon, Paul
— d_mcc (@d_mccarthy37) December 19, 2019
If only you could have done something like voting yesterday.
Oh right. You did.
— Miss *IMPEACHED!* Construed (@missc0nstrued) December 19, 2019
Your words are hollow. You may think you're holding the President accountable by them but it is your vote against impeachment that tells the country that you will continue to enable him. Words are cheap.
— Portia Krampus McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) December 19, 2019
Unfortunately this is the character of the person you support, and when you had the chance to represent us yesterday and hold him accountable you chose not to. #GOPCowards
— MichiganVoter (@1MichiganVoter) December 19, 2019
Still think we just don't like him?
— Kay Leclaire (@KayLeclaire) December 19, 2019
Narcissists don’t apologize. He will continue to defame and degrade both Debbie and John Dingell because people are reacting negatively. Narcissists thrive on knowing they have upset their victims!
— Rachel Pritchard (@raepritch) December 19, 2019
You enable the sociopath in the White House so save your thoughts and prayers until you’re ready to do something
— UvT (@WasOnceLou) December 19, 2019
You could have voted for impeachment last night. Just sayin'
— Groucho's Ghost (@GrouchoG) December 19, 2019
Reminder that just last night Paul Mitchell gave Donald Trump free rein to do anything he wants by voting against the Article of Impeachment for the Abuse of Power.
Trump never has to apologize for anything because Republicans have deemed him above the law.
— MC (@mchayden100) December 19, 2019
MANY people deserve an apology from @realDonaldTrump!!! It would actually be *worse* if he only apologized to @RepDebDingell and not all the other people he has maligned and harmed.
— livingmybestlife (@natsechobbyist) December 19, 2019
