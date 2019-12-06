GOP mass exodus continues: NC congressman latest among dozens of House Republicans to ‘retire’ or quit
The GOP mass exodus is continuing. U.S. Rep. George Holding (R-NC) is among the latest Republican members of Congress to announce they will retire rather than seek re-election. For the 116th Congress, there are now 25 Republicans who have either quit or announced they will not seek re-election in 2020.
Congressman Holding, whose record includes opposition to the right of same-sex couples to marry and opposition to the Violence Against Women Act, announced he is retiring rather than running for re-election after a federal court forced the State of North Carolina to redraw its extremely gerrymandered congressional district maps. Holding would have been forced to run in a district that will be less Republican.
Holding supported North Carolina’s attack on its LGBTQ population, veterans, and the disabled. HB2 made it illegal for transgender people to use public restrooms that correspond with their gender identity. It also stripped civil rights protections for LGBTQ people, veterans, and the disabled by nullifying all local ordinances designed to protect those groups.
“It has also been gratifying to work for the ideals and values that I, like many other Americans, believe in,” Holding said in a statement announcing his resignation, The Hill reports.
Axios adds that “Holding’s decision to leave Congress is one of the first major impacts of North Carolina’s new maps, which still favor Republicans in eight out of the state’s 13 congressional seats.”
The View audience goes wild after Meghan McCain gets schooled on Pelosi’s ‘don’t mess with me’ moment
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain frequently cites politically themed T-shirts for sale online to take the public temperature about any given topic, but she didn't like that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly started selling shirts based on her viral encounter with a conservative reporter.
The California Democrat unloaded on Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen, who asked if the impeachment process was based on her supposed hatred of President Donald Trump, and Pelosi capped off her scolding with the warning, "Don't mess with me."
"She did answer it masterfully," McCain said, "the problem is now she's selling T-shirts that say #don'tmesswithnancy. For $39, you can buy a T-shirt."
The real DC showdown: Pelosi vs. Trump
Love her or hate her, Nancy Pelosi is a classy, effective and persuasive Speaker.
Repeatedly through the Trump presidency, she has stepped up to offer just the right gesture, just the right opinion, just the right level of evenness or passion that proves effective in making the role of leadership believable.
Along the way, she manages to count votes, keep her caucus in line and stand up for a totally understandable and admirable bar of justice and American value, for the Constitution itself.
Her statements yesterday in outlining in measured tones the reasoning that Donald Trump’s actions have left “no choice” but moving forward towards impeachment were well-said, logical, and belied the emotion behind them.
US job creation soars in November, boosting Trump
US job creation soared last month as hospitals, hotels and schools raced to add new workers, a shot in the arm for Donald Trump's economic stewardship as he faces impeachment and a bitter fight for reelection.
The surprise jump in hiring wiped away fears that November would be a lackluster month and suggested the American economy so far is holding up despite a global slowdown.
Payrolls also got a boost as autoworkers were back on the job after a six-week nationwide strike at General Motors plants, according to Labor Department data released Friday.