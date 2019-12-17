GOP mass exodus in full swing as another House Republican announces he’s retiring
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, one of the top House Republicans, is retiring from Congress. Walker is the Vice Chairman of the Republican Conference, serving under Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY). He is also the former chairman of the far right wing Republican Study Caucus, the largest ideological caucus in Congress.
A three-term Congressman and a Baptist pastor, Walker is highly-ambitious, but decided to throw in the towel after a court ruling on his gerrymandered district turned it from highly Republican to lean Democratic.
He is also extremely sexist and anti-LGBTQ. He supported North Carolina’s devastating and discriminatory HB2 law and voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. He also called women “eye candy” in a 2017 press conference.
Earlier this year Walker was one of only 50 Congressmen and Senators who signed onto an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to rule that discriminating against LGBTQ people is legal.
The brief was so extreme it suggested LGBTQ people do not exist, but rather are choosing “actions, behaviors, or inclinations,” which is false.
He was also accused of making anti-Catholic remarks after then-Speaker Paul Ryan fired the Catholic House Chaplain.
Congressman Walker says he wants to run for the Senate in the future.
“As I have always sought to have serving people supersede our ambition, I will dedicate my full heart and efforts to finishing my term in Congress. After we have secured more conservative policy and Republican electoral victories for North Carolina, we will take a look at the 2022 Senate race, and we are thankful to have President Trump’s support.”
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren will be America’s next president — here’s why
There aren’t twenty Senate Republicans with enough integrity to remove the most corrupt president in American history, so we’re going to have to get rid of Trump the old-fashioned way – by electing a Democrat next November 3.
That Democrat will be Warren Sanders.
Although there are differences between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, I’m putting them together for the purpose of making a simple point.
These two have most of the grass-roots energy in the 2020 campaign, most of the enthusiasm, and most of the ideas critical for America’s future.
Together, they lead Biden and every other so-called moderate Democrat by a wide margin in all polls.
GOP mass exodus in full swing as another House Republican announces he’s retiring
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, one of the top House Republicans, is retiring from Congress. Walker is the Vice Chairman of the Republican Conference, serving under Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY). He is also the former chairman of the far right wing Republican Study Caucus, the largest ideological caucus in Congress.
A three-term Congressman and a Baptist pastor, Walker is highly-ambitious, but decided to throw in the towel after a court ruling on his gerrymandered district turned it from highly Republican to lean Democratic.
Breaking Banner
Internet pounds ‘disgraced dirtbag’ Giuliani for rambling Twitter attack on Yovanovitch
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani fought back after an article in The New Yorker revealed he personally wanted fired Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch "out of the way":
Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion.