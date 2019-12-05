GOP minority leader Kevin McCarthy fumes at reporter for asking if he still believes Trump was paid by Putin

House majority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday was asked about his previous comments suggesting that Donald Trump was on Vladimir Putin’s payroll.

“In 2016, you said then-candidate Trump was one of two people who are paid by Putin, the other being former Congressman Dana Rohrabacher,” said Breakfast Media correspondent Andrew Feinberg. “Do you still believe that?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a joke. That’s embarrassing that you would even ask that,” McCarthy quickly shot back.

Watch video below:

.@AndrewFeinberg: In 2016, you said Trump was one of 2 people who are paid by Putin. Do you still believe that? McCARTHY: It was a joke. That’s embarrassing that you would even ask that. pic.twitter.com/3IadaxxkMJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 5, 2019