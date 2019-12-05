GOP minority leader Kevin McCarthy fumes at reporter for asking if he still believes Trump was paid by Putin
House majority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday was asked about his previous comments suggesting that Donald Trump was on Vladimir Putin’s payroll.
“In 2016, you said then-candidate Trump was one of two people who are paid by Putin, the other being former Congressman Dana Rohrabacher,” said Breakfast Media correspondent Andrew Feinberg. “Do you still believe that?”
“It was a joke. That’s embarrassing that you would even ask that,” McCarthy quickly shot back.
Watch video below:
.@AndrewFeinberg: In 2016, you said Trump was one of 2 people who are paid by Putin. Do you still believe that?
McCARTHY: It was a joke. That’s embarrassing that you would even ask that. pic.twitter.com/3IadaxxkMJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 5, 2019
Ukrainians aren’t happy about Rudy Giuliani’s surprise visit to ‘destroy’ Dems’ impeachment efforts: report
President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, made a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital this week with his "shady band of conspiracy theorists," BuzzFeed News reports, and people are not happy about his arrival.
Giuliani's visit comes as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to enter into peace talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin and as Ukrainians looks to distance themselves from the fact that their country is a key factor in the impeachment proceedings playing out in D.C. As BuzzFeed News points out, Giuliani is in the country to do research for a pro-Trump documentary that aims to "destroy" the Democrats' impeachment effort.
CNN
‘Help me’: CNN’s John King begs guests to say something after bonkers Giuliani interview leaves him speechless
CNN host John King on Thursday found himself at a loss for words while watching the latest escapade of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is in Ukraine this week to apparently resume his quest to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
During a segment about Giuliani's latest Ukraine caper, King played an interview clip with former Fox News host Eric Bolling in which Giuliani refused to say what he was doing in the country.
"I'm not here -- I don't have to defend myself!" Giuliani said, when asked about his reasons for traveling to Kiev. "I didn't do anything wrong. I didn't do a darn thing wrong!"
GOP mass exodus: Far right wing anti-LGBTQ Republican who called Obama a ‘dictator’ announces retirement From Congress
The GOP mass exodus continues. U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, a six-term Republican representing the people of Georgia, has just announced he will retire at the end of his term. Graves, who is 49 years old, may be best known for calling then-President Barack Obama a "dictator" in 2016.