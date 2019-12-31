GOP Sen. Susan Collins will ‘fall in line behind Moscow Mitch’ on impeachment: Maine writer Stephen King

On Tuesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) became the second Republican senator to state that she could support witnesses testifying in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, joining her colleague Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) — a potential blow to efforts by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to ensure an expedited trial and acquittal.

But one of her constituents who was not impressed was novelist Stephen King, who warned that Collins is likely, in the end, to do whatever McConnell wants her to do:

Susan Collins, our wishy-washy Senator, says she’s “open” to impeachment witnesses. This sort of coy wave toward bipartisanism is how she rolls. When the chips are down, watch her fall in line behind Moscow Mitch. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 31, 2019

Collins, who is facing re-election in 2020, has cultivated an image of herself as a moderate, but this has increasingly come into question as she has broadly supported President Donald Trump’s agenda at critical moments, most famously the passage of the GOP tax bill and the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.