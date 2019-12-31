Quantcast
GOP Sen. Susan Collins will ‘fall in line behind Moscow Mitch’ on impeachment: Maine writer Stephen King

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) became the second Republican senator to state that she could support witnesses testifying in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, joining her colleague Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) — a potential blow to efforts by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to ensure an expedited trial and acquittal.

But one of her constituents who was not impressed was novelist Stephen King, who warned that Collins is likely, in the end, to do whatever McConnell wants her to do:

Collins, who is facing re-election in 2020, has cultivated an image of herself as a moderate, but this has increasingly come into question as she has broadly supported President Donald Trump’s agenda at critical moments, most famously the passage of the GOP tax bill and the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Trump denies golfing during his Florida vacation while he had his Benghazi moment in Iraq

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

President Donald Trump denied golfing on Tuesday while vacationing at Mar-a-Lago.

"The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT," Trump claimed.

According to pool reports, Trump arrived at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach at 10:46 a.m.

The motorcade left the golf course 49 minutes later.

Trump did not explain why he drove to his golf course but did not play a round.

According to Trump Golf Count, it was his 236th day at a golf course while in office.

The 10 most punchable faces of 2019

Published

46 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

2019 is coming to a merciful end with bad news (Donald Trump is still president -- BOO!) and good news (he has been impeached -- YAY!) and bad news again (Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham are going to do everything they can to let him stay president because nothing really matters anymore -- JERKS!) and we are all justifiably frustrated and depressed and mad as hell.

Mostly we're mad as hell and feeling impotent as the long slog out of the darkness that was 2019 -- except for Baby Yoda and Popeye's chicken sandwiches -- moves into 2020 where it has to get better.

In the meantime, it's time for our annual review of the most punchable faces of a year that was just begging for its own beat-down.

Federal judge releases scathing opinion blocking North Carolina GOP from restricting voter access

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

On Tuesday, a federal judge in North Carolina released a blistering opinion in NAACP v. Cooper, blocking the North Carolina GOP from enforcing its strict voter ID requirement and ordering state officials to inform voters that the requirement is not in effect for their upcoming elections.

District Judge Loretta Biggs wrote that there was profound evidence the measure was engineered with "discriminatory intent," pointing to the GOP's repeated efforts to gerrymander the state.

A previous voter ID law was struck down in 2016 after a federal appeals court ruled that the measure was designed to target the voting rights of African-Americans "with almost surgical precision," allowing only forms of ID that a disproportionate number of Black voters did not have and would struggle to obtain. The new law is virtually identical to the old one, with the only major difference that it was enacted by a constitutional amendment, rather than an act of the legislature. This, wrote Judge Biggs, was an attempted end-run by lawmakers to "circumvent" courts and "further entrench" themselves.

