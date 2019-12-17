Quantcast
Government employee morale has plummeted after 3 years of Trump: study

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a survey provided by the Office of Personnel Management, morale among staffers working under President Donald Trump has shown a precipitous decline three years into his administration — and the first such decline since 2014.

A summary by Politico states, “The drop wasn‘t uniform across the government, and a number of agencies are feeling markedly upbeat, including NASA and the tiny U.S. International Trade Commission. But the decline was particularly significant at some of the crucial law enforcement agencies targeted by the president, including the FBI, the Justice Department and Customs and Border Protection, the new data show.”

Although the survey makes no direct connection to Trump by name, Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, said the results are a reflection of the people the president has put in place to run the departments as well as the changes Trump has made in government policy.

“The No. 1 driver for the engagement scores is leadership,” Stier explained.

“Stier said he was surprised that there wasn’t an even larger decline in this year’s survey, which was conducted between May and July, just a few months after federal workers experienced the longest government shutdown in history,” Politico reports. “Still, he notes, the federal workforce overall continues to lag well behind the private sector, with the average morale of federal employees coming in 15 points below private-sector employees on the survey’s engagement scale.”

Of particular note has been the decline in morale at the Department of Education under controversial Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“The very lowest score among mid-size agencies was at the Department of Education, where Secretary Betsy DeVos has taken unpopular measures like curtailing teleworking and has been engaged in an ongoing battle with the employee union,” Politico notes. “The agency saw a drop in employee morale for the fourth year in a row, with the dominant factor a drop in how employees scored the effectiveness of the agency’s leadership, including senior officials, according to the data.”

Morale is also in freefall in the Justice Department which has seen turmoil that led to the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, after being harshly criticized by Trump, only to be replaced by William Barr as well as assaults on the FBI by the president.

“The Justice Department’s score fell for the fourth straight year, dropping from third out of 17 large agencies in 2015 to 12th this year. Morale at the FBI, which is traditionally somewhat higher than average, has fallen four years in a row and is now below the median of other agencies. The biggest dips at the FBI over the past year were in how employees viewed their immediate supervisor and their satisfaction with pay,” Politico notes.

Additionally, “The Department of Homeland Security was the lowest-ranked large agency overall, which included year-over-year decreases in employee engagement among the department’s immigration authorities, transportation security officers and federal disaster relief components. Morale among employees at the DHS office dedicated to fighting weapons of mass destruction was the very lowest of any of the 420 agency subcomponents covered by the survey. Reports earlier this year that the Trump administration had quietly scaled back counterterrorism programs in that unit, the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, drew bipartisan concerns.”

According to the report, “This year’s data captures the views of more than 883,000 federal employees, excluding political appointees, in agencies and subcomponents with at least 100 employees,” with Stier warning, “This is not about happy employees. This is about government performance.”

You can read more details here.

