Greenpeace action threatens EU summit venue
An EU summit was at risk of being relocated to a neighbouring building on Thursday after Greenpeace activists scaled the planned venue with the intention of staying there as long as possible.
“The police are currently intervening. The summit will go ahead, but consideration is being given whether to relocate it to the Justus Lipsius building,” said an internal message to EU staff.
Early Thursday, 28 Greenpeace activists scaled the facade of the EU’s Europa building – where the heads of state and government will meet later in the day to discuss climate measures.
The team deployed a large banner saying “Climate Emergency” and remained gripped to the building. They also held flares.
Brussels authorities deployed fire ladders to the Europa building to dislodge the activists as a federal police helicopter flew overhead.
Greenpeace spokeswoman Laura Ullmann said the plan was to keep the team on the summit venue as long as possible.
“We did our homework. We always try to prepare as best we can, with the safety of our activists a priority,” she added.
European Union leaders will later Thursday try to bridge deep divide among member states over how to fund the fight against climate change.
© 2019 AFP
Japan government ordered to pay damages over transgender toilet ban
A Tokyo court on Thursday ordered the Japanese government to pay compensation to a transgender official who was refused use of the women's bathroom at work.
"The Tokyo district court ordered the accused to pay 1.3 million yen ($12,000) in damages," a court spokesman told AFP.
"The court also ordered the government to let the official use the women's bathroom freely, by removing the requirement that she notify female employees she is transgender," the spokesman said.
The official who joined the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as a man and now lives as a woman filed suit in 2015, demanding 16.5 million yen in damages over claims she was banned from using the women's bathroom, local media said.
Indicted Netanyahu to resign ministries, remain PM: lawyers
Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing criminal charges and a new general election, will resign from all other ministerial positions he holds but remain premier, his lawyers said Thursday.
The announcement to the supreme court came the same morning as parliament dissolved itself and set a date for a new election, the third within a year.
The court had received a petition from the Movement for Quality of Government in Israel (MQG) demanding that Netanyahu, who is also minister of agriculture, diaspora, health and welfare, step down from all his positions in light of his indictments.
Breaking Banner
Trump disrupted NATO meeting to rage at Macron and Trudeau: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, President Donald Trump launched into a tirade aimed at French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an Oval Office meeting with foreign ambassadors when he returned from his NATO meeting in London well over a week ago.