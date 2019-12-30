Gunman among two dead in Texas church shooting
A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said three people, including the person who they believed to be the shooter, were transported from the scene in critical condition. The scene was secure, they added.
Two of the people, including the shooter, died while en route to the hospital, and the third person was successfully resuscitated by paramedics, according to Macara Trusty, a spokeswoman for local emergency services MedStar.
Two more people sustained minor injuries as they ducked for cover inside the church, she said.
The incident took place in White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, at the West Freeway Church of Christ.
White Settlement police chief J.P. Bevering said that the gunman was shot by two worshippers who were armed and returned fire. “The threat is stopped based on the heroic actions of the two parishioners in the church,” Bevering said.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement: “Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.”
The shooting was captured on video as the church service was apparently being streamed on YouTube, according to the New York Daily News.
“You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” witness Isabel Arreola told CBS 11.
The shooting came a day after an assailant with a knife stabbed five people at a Hanukkah party in New York.
(REUTERS)
China jails Protestant pastor for 9 years for ‘inciting’ subversion
China on Monday jailed the leader of an unofficial Protestant church for nine years for "incitement to subvert state power".
Pastor Wang Yi, whose Early Rain Covenant Church was the target of a government crackdown last year, was also found guilty of "illegal business operation" by a court in Chengdu, southwest China, according to an announcement on an official court website.
Wang was detained in December 2018 in a raid by authorities in which dozens of members of his "underground church" disappeared.
China's officially atheist government is wary of any organised movements outside its own control, including religious ones.
Ukraine rivals exchange 200 prisoners in controversial swap
Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in the country's war-torn east exchanged 200 prisoners on Sunday, swapping detained fighters for civilians and servicemen held captive in some cases for years in two breakaway regions.
"It's wonderful, I'm so happy," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists after greeting former prisoners at Boryspil airport near Kiev.
A plane carrying 76 captives, including 12 military personnel and 64 civilians, was met by a crowd of relatives, some holding flowers and balloons.
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘grave’ economic challenge for country that barely has electricity
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned top ruling party officials of the "grave situation" facing the nuclear-armed state's economy and called for urgent corrective measures.
His comments, reported Monday by state media, came on the second day of a key party meeting held ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to shift its stance on stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang.
Kim, who chaired the meeting, said the time had come to bring about a "decisive turn" in the North's economic development.
He presented the assembled officials with "tasks for urgently correcting the grave situation of the major industrial sectors of the national economy," the official KCNA news agency reported.