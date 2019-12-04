Harvard psychiatrist explains the ‘primitive’ psychological mechanism Trump uses when attacking Adam Schiff and others
Whether they’re Democrats or Never Trump conservatives, President Donald Trump often has an insulting name for his political opponents. One of Trump’s favorite targets during the House impeachment hearings has been House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who he has described as a “dog,” a “deranged human being” and a “very sick man.” And according to Dr. Lance Dodes, a well-known Harvard Medical School psychiatrist, Trump’s Schiff-related insults are a prime example of what people in the mental health field call “projection.”
Dodes has been expressing his views on Trump’s mental health for two years, and he has had a lot to say about Trump this week. As Dodes sees it, Trump could be talking about himself whenever he insults Schiff and others.
During this week’s NATO summit in the U.K., Trump went off on Schiff during a Tuesday press conference — telling reporters, “I learn nothing from Adam Schiff. I think he’s a maniac. I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he’s a very sick man, and he lies.”
Countless Trump critics, of course, have pointed out that he has a long history of lying — the thing he accused Schiff of on Tuesday. And Dodes, this week, told MSNBC, “(Trump) tells other people that they are what he is. It’s a common enough mechanism in early childhood, but as an adult using it all the time, it is what we would call primitive.”
Some conservatives are quite capable of having an intelligent debate with political rivals. Many liberals and progressives have asserted that although the late William F. Buckley was wrong on a long list of issues, his intellect was undeniable. Liberal Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson has stressed that when liberals and progressives have intelligent conservatives to debate with — as opposed to buffoonish carnival barkers — it makes them better debaters. But according to Dodes, Trump is incapable of having an intelligent debate with political rivals.
“If Donald Trump were capable of giving a reasonable discussion of something he didn’t agree with, he would make some sort of logical case,” Dodes explained. “But he is unable to do that. He runs a kind of a simple program in that way, so he tells you that other people are what he is being accused of and what he actually is.”
Dodes went on to say of Trump, “Everything is about him…. He doesn’t have actual knowledge; so, he just says what feels right to him and especially what is for him, what he thinks is in his personal interest.”
Breaking Banner
‘Thank you professor’: Pamela Karlan sets impeachment hearing on fire with blistering attack on Trump and GOP enablers
Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan won thousands of fans with her blistering opening statement in the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing.
Karlan blasted Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the committee's ranking member, after he suggested she had not read the underlying evidence in the case against President Donald Trump.
"I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing," Karlan said. "I'm insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don't care about those facts."
She then laid out strong evidence that impeachment was ratified by the Constitution's framers to handle exactly the type of official corruption laid out by the impeachment inquiry against Trump.
GOP’s legal expert insisted Clinton had to be impeached to protect the ‘existence of government’ and prevent ‘anarchy’
During Wednesday's Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings Democrats will call three expert witnesses and Republicans will call one. George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley is the constitutional expert chosen by Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) to represent the Republicans' point of view, to oppose impeachment and to defend President Donald Trump.
Turley has released his 53-page opening statement, which some have already observed is more than twice as long as the combined statements of the Democrats' three legal experts.
Breaking Banner
Republicans demand ‘minority day of hearings’ during impeachment — but won’t say who will testify
Every Republican on the House Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to Chairman Jerry Nadler demanding a "minority day of hearings" during the impeachment inquiry.
The letter stated the request as a "timely demand."
Republicans did not say who they wanted to call to testify -- the White House has refused to present any witnesses or participate in the hearings.
"A list of the witnesses will be provided to you once the hearing is scheduled," the letter read.
JUST IN: Judiciary Committee Republicans have requested a "minority hearing day," a rarely exercised privilege to call their own slate of witnesses.