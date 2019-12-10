‘He’ll be remembered for his patriotism’: Twitter is loving Adam Schiff’s declaration that we can’t ‘just wait’ to hold Trump accountable
This Tuesday morning, House Democrats held a press conference to announce abuse of power and obstruction of Congress articles of impeachment against President Trump. Closing out the presser, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff argued that time is of the essence when it comes to holding Trump accountable.
“The argument ‘why don’t you just wait’ amounts to this: Why don’t you just let him cheat in one more election?” Schiff said.
"We stand here today because the president’s continuing abuse of his power has left us no choice. To do nothing would make ourselves complicit in the president’s abuse of his high office, the public trust, and our national security." —@RepAdamSchiff pic.twitter.com/HdoCOuxAx0
Schiff’s words were met with praise, with many expressing thankfulness that he’s at the helm of the Democrats’ efforts to hold Trump accountable for what they see as his continuous abuse of power.
Thankfully House Democrats have Adam Schiff. That's why Trump and the GOP want to silence him. #ImpeachAndRemoveTrump
@RepAdamSchiff Holding his own and making America's political system and founding fathers very proud with this announcement… #ImpeachAndConvictTrump #ArticlesOfImpeachment pic.twitter.com/aMzlWcHjra
It’s no wonder that Adam Schiff is the target of so much Republican rancor. His speech in explaining the articles of impeachment was both powerful and effective — particularly at smashing the "why don't you wait" argument.
Thank you @AdamSchiff 😊
The man!
There should be no more waiting. Trump is putting us in danger! @RepAdamSchiff
is spot on! #ImpeachAndRemoveTrumpNOW
Love me some @RepAdamSchiff
"Why not let him cheat… one more time."
We The People Value Our Democracy.
I have no idea what the GOP is thinking… they will lose, big, in 2020. Even if they lie to themselves and their voters daily. We will win. #ImpeachAndRemoveTrump
"The argument why don't you just wait amounts to this: why don't you just let him cheat in one more election?" — @RepAdamSchiff with the pizzazz this morning
That’s was 🔥
Very important point. @RepAdamSchiff once again eloquently explained the gravity & timing necessity of the #ArticlesOfImpeachment
If not now, when?
If not this, then what IS impeachable?
Another historic day…@Honestly_Tara 🎙 https://t.co/oxnQuh0Z3E
Adam Schiff made it very clear and he did everything right he’ll be remembered for his patriotism he stood up for corruption scandals and the checks and balances of the constitution to make it fair and square for democracy history is on his side with the laws he was very honest pic.twitter.com/TCIoDQAlkm
Here’s why Democrats only focused on two Trump crimes in articles of impeachment
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill explained why House Democrats narrowed the focus to just two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The former Missouri senator believes that limiting the scope of the impeachment trial will help Democrats make a stronger case, because the narrative of Trump's wrongdoing will be easier for the public to understand.
"They're doing the 'KISS' principal -- keep it simple, stupid," McCaskill said. "A lot of Americans have tuned this out, and the moment they will tune in again will probably be at the Senate trial in January."
"I believe we'll have a partisan vote on the articles in the House, and a trial with the chief justice of the Supreme Court in the Senate chamber, that's when folks will tune in," she added. "And at that moment it is important that the House managers to have a very simple story to tell, and that is why we're leaving (special counsel Robert) Mueller on the side, bribery on the side, all of that on the side, and they're just focusing on these two simple concepts that the president abused his power by using his office for political gain, and withholding aide from an ally they desperately needed to fight a war with Russia."
IMPEACHMENT: House announces two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump
At 9:07 AM ET Speaker Nancy Pelosi began a press conference to announce the House will draft and vote upon this week Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump. Those articles are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Calling it a “solemn day,” the Speaker thanked the six committee chairs who have been engaged in the impeachment inquiry, and gave special thanks to the late Chairman Elijah Cummings.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler dsaid Trump “endangers” the Constitution and American democracy.
“Today the House Committee is introducing two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors.”
What the Roman senate’s grovelling before emperors explains about GOP senators’ support for Trump
Unhinged leaders, dynastic intrigue, devastation and plunder: For 15 years I have been researching and teaching the ancient historian Tacitus’ works on the history of the Roman Empire. It has rarely been difficult to find echoes of the history he describes in current events.
I’m not the first person to make this observation.
In a letter dated Feb. 3, 1812, retired President John Adams wrote to fellow retiree Thomas Jefferson about Tacitus and his fellow historian, Thucydides.