‘He’ll be remembered for his patriotism’: Twitter is loving Adam Schiff’s declaration that we can’t ‘just wait’ to hold Trump accountable

This Tuesday morning, House Democrats held a press conference to announce abuse of power and obstruction of Congress articles of impeachment against President Trump. Closing out the presser, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff argued that time is of the essence when it comes to holding Trump accountable.

“The argument ‘why don’t you just wait’ amounts to this: Why don’t you just let him cheat in one more election?” Schiff said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We stand here today because the president’s continuing abuse of his power has left us no choice. To do nothing would make ourselves complicit in the president’s abuse of his high office, the public trust, and our national security." —@RepAdamSchiff pic.twitter.com/HdoCOuxAx0 — CAP Action (@CAPAction) December 10, 2019

Schiff’s words were met with praise, with many expressing thankfulness that he’s at the helm of the Democrats’ efforts to hold Trump accountable for what they see as his continuous abuse of power.

Thankfully House Democrats have Adam Schiff. That's why Trump and the GOP want to silence him. #ImpeachAndRemoveTrump — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

@RepAdamSchiff Holding his own and making America's political system and founding fathers very proud with this announcement… #ImpeachAndConvictTrump #ArticlesOfImpeachment pic.twitter.com/aMzlWcHjra — Jada E (@jadarosee2019) December 10, 2019

It’s no wonder that Adam Schiff is the target of so much Republican rancor. His speech in explaining the articles of impeachment was both powerful and effective — particularly at smashing the "why don't you wait" argument. — Mark Sumner (@Devilstower) December 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The man! — Brendan Warner (@Riggo4444) December 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

There should be no more waiting. Trump is putting us in danger! @RepAdamSchiff

is spot on! #ImpeachAndRemoveTrumpNOW — Shar G (@hapkidogal) December 10, 2019

Love me some @RepAdamSchiff "Why not let him cheat… one more time." We The People Value Our Democracy. I have no idea what the GOP is thinking… they will lose, big, in 2020. Even if they lie to themselves and their voters daily. We will win. #ImpeachAndRemoveTrump — Contrarian Librarian (@nyclibrarian) December 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

"The argument why don't you just wait amounts to this: why don't you just let him cheat in one more election?" — @RepAdamSchiff with the pizzazz this morning — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 10, 2019

That’s was 🔥 — JoJo (@silveryJoJo) December 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Very important point. @RepAdamSchiff once again eloquently explained the gravity & timing necessity of the #ArticlesOfImpeachment If not now, when?

If not this, then what IS impeachable? Another historic day…@Honestly_Tara 🎙 https://t.co/oxnQuh0Z3E — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) December 10, 2019

Adam Schiff made it very clear and he did everything right he’ll be remembered for his patriotism he stood up for corruption scandals and the checks and balances of the constitution to make it fair and square for democracy history is on his side with the laws he was very honest pic.twitter.com/TCIoDQAlkm — [email protected] (@francessbeharr1) December 10, 2019