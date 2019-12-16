‘Her Christmas present to me!’ View fans cheer Whoopi Goldberg telling Meghan McCain to ‘stop talking’

ABC’s “The View” got heated on Monday when co-host Whoopi Goldberg got into a spat with co-host Meghan McCain.

After McCain went on a rant defending Republican senators for saying that they won’t even consider listening to the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, Goldberg jumped in and told McCain to cool it.

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg said. “Please stop talking right now, because you know what?… I’m okay with that, if you are going to behave like this.”

McCain subsequently fired back at Goldberg on Twitter and stated once and for all that she “won’t be quiet.”

If fan reaction on Twitter is anything to go by, however, it appears that Goldberg gave the show’s viewers exactly what they wanted to see.

Check out some reactions below.

Whoopi is tired of Meghan McCain. We are all tired of Meghan McCain! #meghanmccain #TheView pic.twitter.com/4w586out2u — Mic (@yalltings) December 16, 2019

We’re all Whoopi right now https://t.co/OUS2kPKRWz — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 16, 2019

Whoopi did this FOR ME! This was her Christmas present to me and I’ll be forever grateful #TheView pic.twitter.com/34ru94fTZ4 — Duke Shaw, Attorney at Law (@DukeOfShade) December 16, 2019

#TheView. The look ya gonna get from Whoopi when you REALLY piss her off! pic.twitter.com/ITrDpFvMdJ — Just Jo (@BeekGram2) December 16, 2019

whoopi just cut miss meghan’s gems https://t.co/EnYSqkh1rF — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) December 16, 2019

It’s getting closer and closer to tha moment Whoopi takes her out #TheView pic.twitter.com/4UPXgfBYXq — Tasha ✌🏽 (@TarshaTee) December 16, 2019

Whoopi Goldberg telling Megan McCain to “just stop talking” is the Hanukkah gift I knew I needed but never dreamed I would actually receive pic.twitter.com/JPzgwNnyXe — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 16, 2019

Get her Whoopi! Get her!! Why don’t they just get rid of Meghan? She was so rude and disrespectful. Whenever Sunny makes an excellent point, she throws unnecessary tantrums for no reason! #TheView pic.twitter.com/Y0rHDnvaom — Ceej (@NstntVntage) December 16, 2019

BIH it finally happened!!! Whoopi said not today 💀💀 #TheView Meghan just found out what time it was pic.twitter.com/0qiESEbmPE — Vince J. Blige (@Vince_Aries) December 16, 2019

Whoopi gathered Meghan like a deck of cards. Finally ❗❗❗❗❗❗ Meg, “You in danger girl…”#TheView #Whoopi pic.twitter.com/BN5xWRfDzU — Calio Williamson (@CalioWilliamson) December 16, 2019