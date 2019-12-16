Quantcast
'Her Christmas present to me!' View fans cheer Whoopi Goldberg telling Meghan McCain to 'stop talking'

Published

1 hour ago

on

ABC’s “The View” got heated on Monday when co-host Whoopi Goldberg got into a spat with co-host Meghan McCain.

After McCain went on a rant defending Republican senators for saying that they won’t even consider listening to the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, Goldberg jumped in and told McCain to cool it.

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg said. “Please stop talking right now, because you know what?… I’m okay with that, if you are going to behave like this.”

McCain subsequently fired back at Goldberg on Twitter and stated once and for all that she “won’t be quiet.”

If fan reaction on Twitter is anything to go by, however, it appears that Goldberg gave the show’s viewers exactly what they wanted to see.

Check out some reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
