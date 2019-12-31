Here are Donald Trump’s top 12 lies of 2019 as determined by CNN’s fact checker

Critics of Donald Trump have long-pointed to the president’s contempt for telling the truth as a disqualifying personality flaw.

Would citizens trust him in an emergency? Would citizens even trust his denial of golfing when the American embassy in Baghdad was attacked?

Since he’s been in office, Trump has made over 15,000 false or misleading claims, according to The Washington Post.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale on Tuesday released his choices for the top lies told by Trump in each month of 2019.

Here are his selections:

In January, Trump kept repeating those lurid "duct tape" stories about women being tied up and gagged and trafficked across the unwalled desert — because, he kept saying, it's impossible for human trafficking to happen through legal ports. That is not even close to true. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

In February, Trump, having portrayed himself as a crusader against election fraud, was asked about the actual case of apparent election fraud by Republicans in a North Carolina midterm race. He immediately pivoted to his imaginary mass election fraud in California. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

In March, nearly 3 years after "Russia, if you're listening," Trump claimed that…he had been joking when he said it, in an arena with 25,000 people, and everyone had laughed, and the media omitted this context. He'd actually said it at a news conference with a straight face. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

In April, Trump said that "they say" the noise from wind turbines causes cancer. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

In May, Trump told the most egregious version of his lie about being the one who got Veterans Choice passed: he said of the late John McCain, "He was never able to get Choice. I got Choice." Unlike Trump, McCain had actually been a primary figure behind the Choice bill of 2014. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

In June, Trump kept saying that North Korea was still finding and returning the remains of US soldiers — even after a reporter told him to his face that this was no longer happening. He told the reporter "that will start up again," then kept pretending it never stopped. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

In July, Trump delivered two egregious smears of Rep. Ilhan Omar, falsely claiming she said "al Qaeda makes you proud" and that she used the phrase "evil Jews." Later in the year, he shared a video that falsely accused her of dancing in celebration on the anniversary of 9/11. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

In August, as his trade war intensified, Trump said on 20 occasions that Americans are not paying his tariffs at all, that it's solely China eating the cost. This was his most frequent lie between July 8 (when I started counting at CNN) and December 15 — 49 separate occurrences. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

In September, Trump tweeted an erroneous tweet about Alabama being at unexpected risk from Hurricane Dorian, then told 11 more lies about this subject rather than just admit he'd made a mistake, and, also, displayed a Sharpie-altered map as evidence in his favor. A fiasco. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

Every week of October, Ukraine and impeachment were the top subjects of his dishonesty. His most frequent lie on those subjects: that the highly accurate whistleblower, corroborated by his own rough transcript, was highly inaccurate. He said this on 30 occasions in October alone. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

In November, he told a lie so egregious that Fox & Friends fact-checked him: he claimed he had pulled out of Syria. Brian Kilmeade responded, "You have 600 guys there, right?" Trump had withdrawn some troops to accommodate Turkey, but he'd sent others in. Hundreds remained. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

This month, to justify his push to weaken efficiency standards, Trump claimed you have to push buttons on modern dishwashers 12 times to start them, and, also, that they use more water and electricity than old dishwashers. Tempting to laugh, but it's dishonesty with a purpose. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

I could've picked any of dozens, maybe hundreds, additional egregious lies from Trump. The President was wildly dishonest this year — and he gets most dishonest in election years, so next year should be interesting. Thanks for reading and tweeting all this time. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019

Here are my picks for Donald Trump's top 12 lies of the year, one for every month. It was hard to choose. https://t.co/5qyZL1aEc8 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 31, 2019