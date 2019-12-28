Here is what ‘spineless congressional Republicans’ can learn from the NeverTrump evangelical movement

Congressional Republicans could learn a great deal from the NeverTrump evangelical movement, a religion historian argued on Saturday.

Neil J. Young made his argument following the editorial from Christianity Today calling from President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

Writing in The Week, Young said, “the Christianity Today editorial does point to a committed and principled NeverTrump evangelical movement that has held steadfast since 2015 and which draws a sharp contrast with the spineless Congressional Republicans who, in toto, have folded in complete submission to Trump.”

“While many Americans understandably have spent the last three years asking how any conservative Christian could support a man as debased and depraved as Trump, they might also consider what it means that a significant, if not sizable, population of white evangelicals has been willing to do, at great personal cost, what no sitting Republicans in Congress have: resist Trump, condemn his actions, and demand his removal,” he noted. “If anything, Trump’s time in office has served to stiffen NeverTrump evangelicals’ resolve against the president as their once-hypothetical worries about a potential Trump presidency have been replaced by the damning evidence of his corrupt leadership.”

Young contrasted that with the actions by congressional Republicans, who are divided into a camp of sycophants and one of handwringers.

“Imagine for a moment what it would mean if a similar contingent of Republicans in Congress showed the same resolve. It wasn’t long ago when it seemed like that might be possible, with folks like Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz providing forceful condemnations of Trump as he campaigned for the presidency,” he noted. “Yet those one-time critics have turned into Trump’s biggest cheerleaders, circumspect cynics who have remade themselves into slathering sycophants.”

“Meanwhile, the small circle of Republican handwringers, like Sens. Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Lisa Murkowski, who performatively voice their concerns about Trump before falling in line with his every move, demonstrate even better the moral emptiness of the entire GOP cohort in Washington,” he added.

“That’s what makes the NeverTrump evangelicals so important and so admirable. While Congressional Republicans have collapsed into lockstep formation behind the president, the NeverTrump evangelical community has doubled down on their principles and refused to compromise their position,” Young explained.

