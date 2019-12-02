Quantcast
Here is what you need to know about the witnesses Democrats are calling on Wednesday

3 hours ago

The House Judiciary Committee released the witness list of those they intend to call Wednesday during the first round of hearings for the impeachment inquiry.

Among the witnesses are law school professors from Harvard, Stanford, the University of North Carolina and George Washington University.

Noah Feldman serves as a Feliz Frankfurter Professor of Law and Director of the Julis-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law. According to his biography, Feldman “specializes in constitutional studies, with a particular emphasis on the relationship between law and religion, free speech, constitutional design, and the history of legal theory.”

Pamela S. Karlan is the Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law and Co-Director, Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at Stanford Law. Her workshops allow students to practice litigating cases before the high court. According to her biography, she’s published

Michael Gerhardt, the Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence, is listed on the conservative/libertarian Federalist Society website as a constitutional law and government expert who specializes in the relationship between Congress and the president

Jonathan Turley, the J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law, is similar to the other expert legal scholars in that he has written, studied and lectured extensively about constitutional law. “He has served as a consultant on homeland security and constitutional issues, and is a frequent witness before the House and Senate on constitutional and statutory issues as well as tort reform legislation.”

While the Republicans on the Judiciary Committee do have law degrees, they are far from the constitutional law experts called to testify.

The hearing is slated to begin at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

