Here’s how Confederacy sympathizers attempt to normalize racism with Christmas ornaments
As Christmas approaches, many families undertake a familiar ritual: an annual sojourn to the attic, basement or closet to pull out a box of treasured ornaments bought, created and collected over years, even generations.
Hanging these ornaments on the tree is an opportunity to reconnect with memories of personal milestones, holiday icons and, in many cases, destinations visited.
But, I argue, it may be time to take some of these old travel keepsakes off the tree.
In researching my 2019 book, “Confederate Exceptionalism,” I studied sites throughout the American South whose histories are tied to enslaved labor. Seemingly charming souvenirs are sold to commemorate many of these places – from the White House of the Confederacy in Richmond, Virginia, to Stone Mountain, a Georgia cliffside carved with images of Confederate generals.
Christmas ornaments are among them. And while these keepsakes may seem apolitical, their very circulation enables Confederate myths and symbols to become “normal” features of people’s daily lives. My research suggests they can thus desensitize Americans to the destructive nature of such stories and icons.
Contesting Confederate symbols
In recent years the U.S. has seen heated conversations about public symbols that commemorate the Confederacy, centered on the Confederate battle flag and statues of Confederate generals.
After a white shooter’s deadly 2015 massacre of nine black congregants at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, activist Bree Newsome scaled the flagpole outside the state capitol to remove the Confederate flag flying there.
After Newsome’s act of civil resistance, then-President Barack Obama referred to the Confederate battle flag as “a reminder of systemic oppression and racial subjugation.” But some in the U.S. and even abroad still see the flag as a symbol of “heritage not hate.”
Statues of Confederate generals that dot courthouse lawns and public plazas across the United States have prompted similar controversy. In 2017 plans to remove a Robert E. Lee statue triggered violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist at the “Unite the Right” rally killed activist counter-protester Heather Heyer.
That tragedy spurred more cities, towns and colleges to remove or relocate Confederate statues seen as offensive. Nationwide debates followed on how best to grapple appropriately with this chapter of American history.
Consuming the Confederacy
Beyond the scope of these national discussions, my research on Confederate myths and memory finds, many unexamined Confederate symbols have made their way into people’s kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms.
Take “Confederate cookbooks” that help modern-day chefs recreate the recipes of the Old South and stuffed animals based on Little Sorrel, the taxidermied war horse of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, for example.
People probably don’t reflect on the horrors of slavery when baking an apple pie or purchasing a cuddly toy for their child. They aren’t meant to. But they are participating in that history and its mythologies nonetheless.
In that way, seemingly apolitical objects like cookbooks, toys and Christmas ornaments commemorating Confederate history serve to normalize – rather than problematize – the objects, rituals and stories surrounding the Confederacy.
More than a souvenir
As a result, tree ornaments depicting the White House of the Confederacy, a home of Gen. Robert E. Lee or the carvings of Stone Mountain are not simply mementos of a leisurely visit.
These places and people are also icons of the “Lost Cause,” an ideology that romanticizes the Confederacy by portraying the American Civil War as a battle of “states’ rights” rather than a fight to preserve slavery.
The Lost Cause is still taught in some Southern schools, demonstrating that the vestiges of the Confederacy are powerful and lasting. Like Confederate statues and flags, Confederate Christmas ornaments strengthen this myth that the Confederacy – an entity built on white supremacy – was about southern “heritage.”
What appears to be a nostalgic trip reminder, then, is in fact deeply implicated in a complex matrix of memory, history and racism in the United States. It’s just packaged in a seemingly benign way.
Christmas ornaments communicate something about the person or family that displays them. They reveal their history, passions and aesthetic taste.
So pause to consider whether your Christmas tree represents your values. Does a keepsake from Stone Mountain really belong between an ornament crafted in a kindergarten classroom and a glass nutcracker gifted by your grandmother?
Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.
Nicole Maurantonio, Associate Professor of Rhetoric & Communication Studies and American Studies, University of Richmond
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
?Fox News host offers bizarre defense of why Trump saying dead congressman is burning in hell isn’t offensive
On Thursday's edition of Fox News' "The Five," co-host Greg Gutfeld leapt to President Donald Trump's defense as his colleague Juan Williams criticized his decision to suggest the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) is "looking up" from hell.
"When he talks about John Dingell going to hell, I just — I don’t like it," said Williams.
"You haven't heard that joke before?" shot back Gutfeld.
"It's not a joke when you're talking about a dead man!" said Williams. "Going after dead people, John McCain, John Dingell—"
"Trump doesn't see live, dead, black, white, male, female," scoffed Gutfeld. "He insults everybody. We're into the fourth year of this, Juan!"
Trump demands ‘immediate trial’ as Pelosi’s leverage over McConnell is clearly driving him crazy
President Donald Trump and his supporters are livid that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet transmitted articles of impeachment to the United States Senate.
Speaker Pelosi is seeking to block Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from conducting a sham impeachment trial and her leverage is clearly annoying Trump supports.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of Trump's most subservient defenders, is "enraged" at Pelosi's show of her political power.
Trump too, it seems, is enraged.
"So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial," Trump complained.
Ex-GOP governor Matt Bevin claims the 9-year-old victim of a rapist he pardoned was lying: ‘Her hymen was intact’
During an interview on WHAS on Thursday, former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defended a controversial series of pardons for convicted killers and sex criminals on his way out of office — some of whose families donated to his election campaign.
In particular, he argued that Micah Schoettle, a Kenton County man convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl, must have been innocent and "she made it up" — because she had an intact hymen.