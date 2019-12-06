Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s the exact moment Nancy Pelosi changed her mind on impeaching Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent much of 2019 trying to push Democrats away from impeaching President Donald Trump.

Even after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report outlined multiple instances of potential obstruction of justice by the president, Pelosi remained reluctant to pursue what she believed would be an unproductive and divisive process.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the New York Times reports that Pelosi’s mind was changed in an instant on September 21st when the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Trump had repeatedly pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.

“News of Mr. Trump’s repeated entreaties for Ukraine to investigate a leading political rival was too much for Ms. Pelosi,” the Times reports. “The speaker’s mind was made up to embark on proceedings that could lead to the impeachment and removal of the 45th president of the United States.”

Pelosi still held back on publicly announcing her intentions, however, until conferring with Democrats who had won swing districts in 2018 that had been carried by Trump in 2016. To her relief, a group of moderate Democrats, including Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) were already on the same page and had already written an op-ed calling for an impeachment inquiry.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani walloped for claim Trump has constitutional duty to pressure Ukraine to probe Biden

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani claimed President Donald Trump had a constitutional obligation to carry out the Ukraine scheme, and was quickly drowned in mockery.

The president's personal attorney jumped to an unusual legal conclusion based on Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution to defend Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden -- which Giuliani is continuing to pursue this week in a visit to Kyiv.

"Presidential Legal Obligations 101," Giuliani tweeted. "Art 2, Sec. 3 of the US Constitution obligates the President to investigate and ask for investigations of corruption in countries we provide funds to. Who ever heard of a president being impeached for carrying out his constitutional mandate?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Nancy Pelosi is outplaying Trump on impeachment

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

During a CNN "New Day" discussion on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) upbraiding a former Fox News reporter on Thursday for accusing her of hating Donald Trump, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman explained that the California Democrat has been one step ahead of the president when it comes to the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Morning Joe drops a Rust Belt bomb on Trump now that impeachment is a reality

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brezinski kicked off Friday morning with bad news for Donald Trump about recent polling in the battleground Rust Belt states showing his re-election prospects crumbling even if he does survive impeachment ouster.

"You go through new Morning Consult Trump approval ratings, and it really shows how unpopular he is," host Scarborough began. "And in some of these states they show how impeachment is really either keeping him from gaining momentum with all the money he's wasting and it's not moving anything."

"Ohio, he's minus five," he explained. "Pennsylvania, minus seven, underwater. Iowa underwater, minus 13. Minnesota, underwater, minus 13. And the biggest two for last: Wisconsin, minus 14 and Michigan minus 14."

Continue Reading
 
 