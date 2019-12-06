Here’s the exact moment Nancy Pelosi changed her mind on impeaching Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent much of 2019 trying to push Democrats away from impeaching President Donald Trump.

Even after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report outlined multiple instances of potential obstruction of justice by the president, Pelosi remained reluctant to pursue what she believed would be an unproductive and divisive process.

However, the New York Times reports that Pelosi’s mind was changed in an instant on September 21st when the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Trump had repeatedly pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.

“News of Mr. Trump’s repeated entreaties for Ukraine to investigate a leading political rival was too much for Ms. Pelosi,” the Times reports. “The speaker’s mind was made up to embark on proceedings that could lead to the impeachment and removal of the 45th president of the United States.”

Pelosi still held back on publicly announcing her intentions, however, until conferring with Democrats who had won swing districts in 2018 that had been carried by Trump in 2016. To her relief, a group of moderate Democrats, including Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) were already on the same page and had already written an op-ed calling for an impeachment inquiry.