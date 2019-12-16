Here’s why Trump-supporting states are ‘bearing the brunt’ of president’s trade war

During an appearance on MSNBC this Monday, New York Times economist Ben Casselman pointed out that states which largely voted for Donald Trump in 2016 are now “bearing the brunt” of Trump’s trade wars.

In a clip posted to MSNBC’s website today, host Ali Velshi asked Casselman why the Midwestern states that supported Trump in 2016 are not doing as well as “other parts of the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The simplest answer is honestly the trade war,” Casselman replied. “These are states that are heavily dependent on manufacturing, they’re heavily dependent on agriculture — these are sectors that have been hit first and hit hardest by trade tensions. … But clearly they are bearing the brunt of the trade impact in a way that those of us who are in New York, or California, or in some other parts of the country are not.”