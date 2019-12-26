‘History will point to their shameful moral stain’: Evangelical goes off on his own tribe in scathing editorial
In a screed published in the Letters to the Editor section of the Chicago Sun-Times, Esther Nieves of Wicker Park, Chicago, slammed America’s evangelicals for giving cover to a president who “attacks, vilifies, ridicules, mocks, taunts or lampoons any person (dead or alive) or any ethnic, racial or social group.”
“Whatever Trump’s reasons (political expediency, bias, an above-the-law attitude, an out-of-control ego or simple bullying), Trump does not embody the teachings of Jesus Christ or, for that matter, any spiritual deity known to humankind, Nieves writes. “Trump is driven by a life of exorbitant privilege, an attitude of revenge-and-vanquish, and a drive to amass wealth by any means possible.”
Raised as an evangelical Christian, Nieves says her family taught her how the teachings of Jesus were “centered on love, reconciliation, and compassion” — principles that compel her to reject the “ill will and multiple layers of prejudice and divisiveness Donald Trump has wrought.”
“What would Jesus do?” Nieves asks. “First, Jesus would not use Twitter to serve up daily doses of crude comments and hate-filled attacks on private citizens and public figures.”
“History will point to the shameful moral stain of Evangelical Christian leaders and of congregations who succumbed to Trump’s shrewd hypocrisy. They will be depicted as having compromised their spiritual path, moral compass and prophetic voices to a charlatan. Let’s pray and work to change this reality, and to transform the nation into one of just, humane and equitable democratic principles and values.”
“This is what Jesus would do,” she concludes.
CNN
Trump is ‘fearful of the truth’ and doesn’t want America to know what his own officials have on him: Congressman
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) weighed in on President Donald Trump's Twitter attacks on the impeachment process — and the GOP efforts led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to prevent evidence from being presented in the Senate.
"There is a reason to at least think a little bit about whether there will be a fair trial here, or for the first time in American history, to have an impeachment trial with no witnesses, which seems to be what McConnell is saying," said Doggett. "So I'm pleased that Sen. [Lisa] Murkowski spoke up on this."
Breaking Banner
Now that women can drive with male permission — Saudi Arabia wants to be a vacation hot-spot
Saudi Arabia isn't exactly the most friendly place for women but now the country is trying to encourage tourism, The New York Times reported.
In 2017 Mohammed Bin Salman gave women the right to drive, as long as they're following the country's "guardianship system," that requires permission or accompaniment of men if women are to do anything. That in addition to their treatment of Yemen and the brutal murder and dismemberment of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi doesn't make it the ideal location for a summer vacation.
