Holocaust architect’s grave dug up in Berlin
The grave of a top Nazi who helped plan the Holocaust and was assassinated by British-trained agents during World War II has been dug up in Berlin, German police said on Monday.
The grave of Reinhard Heydrich was “dug up in the night between Wednesday and Thursday” and an investigation has been opened on charges of disturbing a burial site, a police spokeswoman told AFP.
German media said it appeared nothing was removed.
Less well known than other Nazi leaders, he was nevertheless highly influential and was marked out for his cruelty even within the Third Reich elite.
Adolf Hitler admiringly used to refer to him as “the man with the iron heart”, according to the biography “Heydrich: The Face of Evil” by Mario Dederichs.
Heydrich hosted the Wannsee Conference on January 20, 1942 when leading Nazis discussed the extermination of the Jews in German-occupied Europe.
During the Nazi occupation of what is now the Czech capital, he became known as “the Butcher of Prague”.
His car was attacked with an anti-tank mine in the city on May 27, 1942 by Czechoslovak agents trained by Britain’s secret Special Operations Executive.
Heydrich died of his injuries a few days later.
His body was brought back to Berlin and buried in the city’s Invalidenfriedhof, a military cemetery.
During the Cold War, the cemetery became a no-man’s land along the Berlin Wall and his grave — along with the ones of other top Nazis — was dismantled.
But Heydrich’s remains were never disinterred and the location of the grave was an open secret.
In 2000, a group of anti-fascists said they had opened up the grave of Nazi stormtrooper Horst Wessel in Berlin, taken his skull and thrown it into the Spree River, according to the Tagesspiegel newspaper.
Police at the time said no remains were stolen.
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
Reagan-era FBI director drops the hammer on Trump and Bill Barr for working together to trash agency
In a blunt-talking op-ed for the New York Times, former FBI Director William Webster took Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr to task for their attempts to destroy the department in order to save the president from impeachment.
Webster, who is the person to head both the FBI and the CIA, claimed he has never seen an American president lead such a destructive campaign in his life.
Breaking Banner
Economic woes in Rust Belt states threaten Trump’s 2020 chances — and it’s predicted to get worse
Job growth has slowed sharply in states President Donald Trump won in 2016 -- and needs to win re-election next year.
States that depend heavily on manufacturing and agriculture have been hit hard by Trump's trade war, and tariffs have driven up prices on imported parts and materials while also reducing demand for American products overseas, reported the New York Times.
Trump promised to bring jobs back to Rust Belt states, but growth has dramatically slowed down in recent months in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Russian oligarchs revealed as top UK Conservative Party donors in just-released report
Just days after his victory in a landslide election, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cleared the released of a report that details Russian interference in the nation's elections, Newsweek reports.
Johnson's government has resisted calls to release the report for months, and some have accused the Prime Minister of withholding the report's potentially embarrassing revelations until after he secured office.
"In line with his responsibilities under the Justice and Security Act 2013, the prime minister carefully considered the report of the former committee," a spokesperson for Johnson said. "He is content publication would not prejudice the functions of those bodies that safeguard our national security."