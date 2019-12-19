Quantcast
Connect with us

House Ethics Committee accuses GOP Conference chairwoman of diverting taxpayer money to campaign in scathing report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, the House Ethics Committee released a damning report on a multi-year investigation into House Republican Conference chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), the highest-ranking GOP woman in the House.

The investigation, which began in 2013, explored allegations that Rodgers has been improperly mingling taxpayer funds for her congressional office with campaign funds for her re-election. Specifically, Rodgers allegedly “paid a consultant for official services with funds from political committees; used official resources, including staff, for campaign activities; and combined official resources and campaign resources in furtherance of her campaign for a House leadership office.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The extensive record compiled by the Committee in this matter demonstrates that the offices of Representative Rodgers frequently exhibited an indifference to the laws, rules and
regulations relating to the use of official and unofficial resources,” stated the report. “This indifference led to myriad instances of resources being used inappropriately. While in some of those instances, the misuse appeared to be a minor deviation from expected conduct, at other times the impropriety was more severe. Taken as a whole, the abuses reviewed by the Committee add up to a concerning pattern over the course of more than five years.

The Committee did not find any evidence that Rodgers forced her legislative staff to engage in campaign work, which would be an even more serious offense. But the report found numerous instances in which they willingly did so, including distributing internal office materials to the campaign, printing campaign documents in congressional offices, filming campaign advertisements on congressional time, and driving her to political campaign events, all of which pose serious ethical problems.

The report concluded that Rodgers “must reimburse the U.S. Treasury in the amount of $7,575.95 for the misuse of official resources.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump demands ‘immediate trial’ as Pelosi’s leverage over McConnell is clearly driving him crazy

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump and his supporters are livid that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet transmitted articles of impeachment to the United States Senate.

Speaker Pelosi is seeking to block Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from conducting a sham impeachment trial and her leverage is clearly annoying Trump supports.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of Trump's most subservient defenders, is "enraged" at Pelosi's show of her political power.

Trump too, it seems, is enraged.

"So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial," Trump complained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-GOP governor Matt Bevin claims the 9-year-old victim of a rapist he pardoned was lying: ‘Her hymen was intact’

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

During an interview on WHAS on Thursday, former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defended a controversial series of pardons for convicted killers and sex criminals on his way out of office — some of whose families donated to his election campaign.

In particular, he argued that Micah Schoettle, a Kenton County man convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl, must have been innocent and "she made it up" — because she had an intact hymen.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP media executive suggests that obstruction of justice is actually a good thing

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

On Thursday, in the wake of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, right-wing activist and media founder Brent Bozell tweeted that he wasn't sure whether obstruction of justice should actually be considered a bad thing.

Is “obstruction of justice “ a bad thing?

— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) December 19, 2019

Bozell, a longtime conservative activist supportive of Trump, is the founder of the Media Research Center, a right-wing counterpart to Media Matters for America which scrutinizes media practices through its affiliated website NewsBusters. He also founded the Parents Television Council and CNSNews.com.

Continue Reading
 
 