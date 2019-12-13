House Judiciary Committee sends articles of impeachment levied against Trump to full House for vote

After two rancourous days marking up the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to submit their findings to the full House for a vote expected in the middle of next week.

The Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), was supposed to hold a vote on Thursday but, due to Republican intransigence and parliamentary maneuvering, the vote was moved to Friday morning after a marathon 14-hour day the day before.

According to MSNBC, “The full House is expected to hold a floor vote on the impeachment articles, mostly likely on Wednesday, before lawmakers leave for their holiday break. If approved, a trial about whether to convict Trump and remove him from office will be held in the Senate in January.”

The articles list two charges: One accusing the president of the abuse of power and the other for obstructing Congress.