House Judiciary Committee sends articles of impeachment levied against Trump to full House for vote

Published

1 min ago

on

After two rancourous days marking up the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to submit their findings to the full House for a vote expected in the middle of next week.

The Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), was supposed to hold a vote on Thursday but, due to Republican intransigence and parliamentary maneuvering, the vote was moved to Friday morning after a marathon 14-hour day the day before.

According to MSNBC, “The full House is expected to hold a floor vote on the impeachment articles, mostly likely on Wednesday, before lawmakers leave for their holiday break. If approved, a trial about whether to convict Trump and remove him from office will be held in the Senate in January.”

The articles list two charges: One accusing the president of the abuse of power and the other for obstructing Congress.


Giuliani brags to Trump about digging up dirt in Ukraine as Rudy’s friends beg him to lay low

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani took a call from President Donald Trump moments after arriving in New York City from his latest trip to Ukraine, and boasted that he'd dug up more campaign dirt against Joe Biden.

The president called his personal attorney as the plane was still taxiing on the runway Saturday, and Trump asked Giuliani what he'd gotten during his trip to Kyiv and elsewhere in Europe, reported the Wall Street Journal.

“More than you can imagine,” Giuliani replied.

Peculiar New Hampshire Trump supporters are taking a hard look at voting for Tulsi Gabbard

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

According to a report from CNN, long-shot Democratic presidential nominee Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is getting an unexpected bump in the polls in early primary state New Hampshire by drawing out Gabbard-curious supporters of Donald Trump.

As CNN's Dan Merica reports, "Voters asking questions at Democratic presidential campaign events don't often profess their love for Donald Trump or privately weigh whether to support a Democrat or the President in 2020. But most Democratic events are not like Tulsi Gabbard's town halls."

Trump is a ‘malignant’ cult leader who employs ‘universal mind control’ techniques: Former cult member

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Donald Trump Tampa rally

A former member of the Unification Church cult led by Sun Myung Moon sees a lot of similarities between the man he once blindly followed and President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Vox, author Steven Hassan, who has written a new book called The Cult of Trump, explains why he believes Trump fits the exact profile of a malignant cult leader.

