House Judiciary received classified evidence from House Intel just prior to impeachment markup

Hours before the House Judiciary Committee began debating the articles of impeachment into President Donald Trump, the committee received new, classified evidence.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) had given the administration a Wednesday deadline to declassify the evidence, but Vice President Mike Pence’s office ignored the deadline, so Schiff sent the evidence anyway.

At issue is a “supplemental submission” from Jennifer Williams, the special advisor for Europe and Russia in Pence’s office.

The document contains information about a Sept. 18, 2019 phone call between pence and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The timing will allow Judiciary Committee members to take the document under consideration during their “markup” of the articles of impeachment in which the committee will finalize the text.

JUST IN: Schiff has submitted classified evidence to the judiciary committee ahead up tonight’s impeachment markup. it’s the letter from the Pence aide who filed additional evidence after her testimony. Schiff says the office of the vice president has declined to declassify it. pic.twitter.com/FjJM63xXZ0 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 11, 2019