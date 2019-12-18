House votes to impeach Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress

On Wednesday evening, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on one count of abuse of power and one count of obstruction of Congress.
The vote was cast largely along party lines, with nearly all Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against. One unnamed Republican reportedly accidentally voted in favor of impeachment, but this was corrected promptly.
Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a conservative elected in the Tea Party wave who recently abandoned the Republican Party, also voted in favor. Reps. Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) voted against impeachment, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voted Present, and Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) only voted in favor of the first article.
The action now moves to the Senate, where a trial will be conducted to determine whether to convict and remove the president from office. Republicans are broadly expected to have the votes to prevent conviction, and will likely pass a package of rules that will expedite the trial without review of additional evidence or witnesses.
