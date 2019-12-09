Houston police chief slams GOP for inaction on guns after sergeant is shot to death
In the wake of a police sergeant being shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call, Houston police chief Art Acevedo is calling on lawmakers to pass legislation that would ban domestic abusers from possessing firearms, Chron.com reports.
“I don’t want to hear about how much they support law enforcement,” Acevedo said during a press conference outside the medical examiner’s office this Monday. “I don’t want to hear about how much they care about the sanctity of lives,” Acevedo said.
Acevedo slammed politicians for failing to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, suggesting they were doing the bidding of the National Rifle Association (NRA) which “doesn’t like the fact that we want to take firearms out of the hands of boyfriends that abuse girlfriends.”
“And who killed our sergeant? A boyfriend abusing his girlfriend,” Acevedo said. “So you’re either here for women and children and our daughters and our sisters and our aunts or you’re here for the NRA.
“Make up your minds,” he added.
Watch his comments in the video below, via The Guardian:
Caring killer whale grandmas help calves survive
Doting killer whale grandmothers help their grand calves survive, particularly in times of food scarcity, scientists reported Monday in a paper that sheds new light on the evolutionary role of menopause.
Orca females stop reproducing in their thirties or forties but can continue to live for decades more, a phenomenon known only to exist in humans and four other mammal species, all of which are whales.
It has been suggested that the trait evolved because it allowed post reproductive females to help their wider kin -- referred to as the "grandmother effect" in people, but the theory had not been tested in whales until now.
GOP House candidate challenging Maxine Waters has been arrested on felony stalking and extortion charges
A prominent Republican voice and Republican challenger to Rep. Maxine Waters' (D-CA) was arrested over the weekend, according to The Daily Beast.
Saturday night, businessman Omar Navarro was arrested after he was seen near his ex-girlfriend DeAnna Lorraine Tesoriero’s apartment. Tesoriero is running a campaign against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
She told The Beast that she saw Navarro outside her home before getting a text message from an unknown number saying, "Bitch, I came to see you." He allegedly offered her money to marry him and threatened to give her relatives' address to the anti-fascist group known as "Antifa." He also threatened her pets.
CNN
Louie Gohmert threatens to impeach Joe Biden in hearing meltdown: ‘We’ve already got the forms’
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) blasted House Democrats on Monday for what he said were "kangaroo" impeachment hearings.
'I'm going to use my five minutes, not to ask questions," Gohmert complained to a House committee hearing arguments for and against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
"I've been in some kangaroo hearings in courts, not my own, but I have been mistreated in hearings before, but I have never seen anything like this," the congressman insisted.
Gohmert argued that the hearing was unfair to the president, who was invited to participate, because the case had been laid out by House staff attorneys instead of so-called "fact witnesses."