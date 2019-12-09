Houston police chief slams GOP for inaction on guns after sergeant is shot to death

In the wake of a police sergeant being shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call, Houston police chief Art Acevedo is calling on lawmakers to pass legislation that would ban domestic abusers from possessing firearms, Chron.com reports.

“I don’t want to hear about how much they support law enforcement,” Acevedo said during a press conference outside the medical examiner’s office this Monday. “I don’t want to hear about how much they care about the sanctity of lives,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo slammed politicians for failing to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, suggesting they were doing the bidding of the National Rifle Association (NRA) which “doesn’t like the fact that we want to take firearms out of the hands of boyfriends that abuse girlfriends.”

“And who killed our sergeant? A boyfriend abusing his girlfriend,” Acevedo said. “So you’re either here for women and children and our daughters and our sisters and our aunts or you’re here for the NRA.

“Make up your minds,” he added.

Watch his comments in the video below, via The Guardian: