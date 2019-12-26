Quantcast
How George Conway may have foiled a GOP smear campaign blaming Democrats for ‘partisan circus’ in Senate

Conservative attorney George Conway speculated on Thursday that Republicans have a not-so-secret plan to turn President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial into a “partisan circus” and then blame the Democrats.

Conway made the assertion in a tweet.

Twitter used Teri Kane Field noted that Karl Rove “accused the Democrats of turning the impeachment proceeding into a circus.”

“Or how about Republicans’ circus-like occupation of a closed hearing room, on the pretext that they were being shut out, when in fact every Republican member of three separate committees was entitled to attend?” Conway responded.

The conservative attorney, who is married to White House aide Kellyanne Conway, then revealed the Republican plan.

“The *whole Republican strategy* was not to address the evidence, which they can’t do, but to try to turn the impeachment proceedings into a partisan circus—and then complain that the proceedings were a partisan circus,” Conway wrote.

Cleveland church threatened with losing religious designation because it’s sheltering homeless people

December 26, 2019

A church in Cleveland faces the possibility of losing its religious designation because it is sheltering homeless people this winter.

Local news station WOIO reports that the Denison United Church of Christ recently received a notice from the city of Cleveland's Public Safety Department advising it that it would have to drop its religious designation if it wanted to continue its partnership with a local nonprofit group called the Metanoia Project that aims at helping homeless people find warm places to sleep during cold winter months.

Ocasio-Cortez hilariously owns GOP senator after he inadvertently makes the case for Medicare for All

December 26, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday dunked on Sen. John Coryn (R-TX) after he inadvertently made the case for Medicare for All.

In a tweet posted on Christmas Eve, Coryn cited a Rand Corporation study showing that private insurers pay significantly more to hospitals than Medicare does.

"In 2017, the prices paid to hospitals for privately insured patients averaged 241 percent of what Medicare would have paid," he wrote.

