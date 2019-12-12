‘I beg to differ’: Sheila Jackson Lee blows up GOP complaints that Trump’s crimes are ‘frivolous’

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) blew up Republican claims that President Donald Trump did nothing wrong by withholding military aid from Ukraine as he sought the announcement of an investigation into Joe Biden.

The Texas Democrat disagreed with GOP lawmakers who insist the allegations against Trump are “frivolous” and not worthy of impeachment, and she read from the call summary released by the White House showing statements by the president to his Ukrainian counterpart.

“The president abused his power and is a continuing threat, not only to democracy, but to our national security,” Lee said. “We do not take this lightly, we take it very seriously. I beg to differ with my dear friend, as one who was here for the impeachment proceedings in 1998, along with my colleagues.”

Lee strongly disagreed with GOP claims that impeachment witnesses offered only hearsay evidence against Trump.

“There were full public hearings, 17 witnesses, firsthand witnesses, who heard the call and testified not on any secondhand knowledge, but firsthand knowledge,” she said. “It is clear that we’re dealing with a question of a continuing threat, which is why we have to respond. Let me be clear, I hold in my hands the unclassified transcript. I beg to differ with my friends.”

She then read from the call summary, which shows Trump asking for a favor from Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky in the form of campaign dirt against Biden, the former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate, during a discussion of military aid.

“This is w a serious war where our men and women in the military are on the ground trying to assist and the very next sentence is not, ‘Yes, let’s get with the Department of Defense, let’s review your request,'” Lee said. “The next sentence, ‘I would like you to do a favor, though.'”

“This is a discussion about defense,” she continued. “The next sentence should have been, I think, ‘We’re well aware of your difficult predicament, I’m going to have you talk to the secretary of defense,’ but a couple sentences later, ‘I would like to have the attorney general call you and your people and get to the bottom of it, investigations.'”

“I would just offer to say, that it is not frivolous and without fact that we proceed,” Lee added. “We proceed with facts, and we take this in a very somber manner.”