‘I beg to differ’: Sheila Jackson Lee blows up GOP complaints that Trump’s crimes are ‘frivolous’
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) blew up Republican claims that President Donald Trump did nothing wrong by withholding military aid from Ukraine as he sought the announcement of an investigation into Joe Biden.
The Texas Democrat disagreed with GOP lawmakers who insist the allegations against Trump are “frivolous” and not worthy of impeachment, and she read from the call summary released by the White House showing statements by the president to his Ukrainian counterpart.
“The president abused his power and is a continuing threat, not only to democracy, but to our national security,” Lee said. “We do not take this lightly, we take it very seriously. I beg to differ with my dear friend, as one who was here for the impeachment proceedings in 1998, along with my colleagues.”
Lee strongly disagreed with GOP claims that impeachment witnesses offered only hearsay evidence against Trump.
“There were full public hearings, 17 witnesses, firsthand witnesses, who heard the call and testified not on any secondhand knowledge, but firsthand knowledge,” she said. “It is clear that we’re dealing with a question of a continuing threat, which is why we have to respond. Let me be clear, I hold in my hands the unclassified transcript. I beg to differ with my friends.”
She then read from the call summary, which shows Trump asking for a favor from Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky in the form of campaign dirt against Biden, the former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate, during a discussion of military aid.
“This is w a serious war where our men and women in the military are on the ground trying to assist and the very next sentence is not, ‘Yes, let’s get with the Department of Defense, let’s review your request,'” Lee said. “The next sentence, ‘I would like you to do a favor, though.'”
“This is a discussion about defense,” she continued. “The next sentence should have been, I think, ‘We’re well aware of your difficult predicament, I’m going to have you talk to the secretary of defense,’ but a couple sentences later, ‘I would like to have the attorney general call you and your people and get to the bottom of it, investigations.'”
“I would just offer to say, that it is not frivolous and without fact that we proceed,” Lee added. “We proceed with facts, and we take this in a very somber manner.”
Greta Thunberg gets the last laugh after Trump says she should ‘chill’
US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Time magazine's naming of Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the Swedish teen climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie.
"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he tweeted.
Thunberg's reply came minutes later, when she changed the bio of her Twitter account to: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."
The exchange came after Time on Wednesday the 16-year-old, who last year launched the "Fridays For Future," protest against global warming that has since grown into a worldwide movement and seen her tipped as a potential Nobel laureate.
Dem congressman wrecks GOP’s impeachment complaints — and says their ‘farcical arguments’ aren’t helping Trump
Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) on Thursday took a wrecking ball to Republican arguments against impeaching President Donald Trump, and he showed how Republicans have done little to defend the president on the substance of charges laid out against him.
"With much respect to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, it is difficult to follow some of these arguments," Neguse said during House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings. "I've heard very little in the way of any substantive defenses of the president's conduct, but instead focus again on farcical process arguments."
He then went on to tear apart Republican complaints about "closed-door" impeachment hearings by pointing out that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee were present at all those hearings, that transcripts for those hearings were eventually released to the public, and that witnesses at those hearings were eventually called to testify publicly for all to see.
Christmas manufacturer Balsam Hill slams Trump’s tariffs after China puts them under the gun
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the CEO of one of the country's largest manufacturers of artificial Christmas trees says they may be hard to find next holiday season because he can't project out his needs and costs due to China tariffs proposed by Donald Trump.
Speaking with Journal, Mac Harman, chief executive of Balsam Brands of Redwood City, California, stated he has been given a deadline of Dec, 20 by one of his Chinese manufacturers to place his order for next year, but has no idea whether Trump's 15% tariffs on consumer goods -- which include 'sChristmas decor -- will go into effect afterward.