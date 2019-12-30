Ice-T fans stunned after rapper posts meme from crazed pro-Trump conspiracy theory

Rapper Ice-T shocked many of his fans when he posted a meme linked to QAnon, the insane pro-Trump conspiracy theory that claims the president is working covertly to uncover a global pedophile ring.

In a Twitter post on Monday afternoon, the rapper posted a photo of a meme that read, “Never interfere with an enemy when he’s in the process of destroying himself.” Behind this quotation was a giant flaming “Q,” which indicates it was created by a QAnon believer.

There is no indication at this time that Ice-T is actually a QAnon believer, and it’s quite possible that he simply liked the quote and didn’t recognize the significance of the giant “Q” in the background.

Nonetheless, many of his followers warned him against going down the QAnon rabbit hole — check out some reactions below.

oh no, ice — beth (@bethbourdon) December 30, 2019

bruh… — tesla killdozer (@argumentwinner) December 30, 2019

Ice- that flaming Q in the background is a reference to the right wing conspiracy QAnon — Smooth C (@carlos_bonanza) December 30, 2019

Mr ICE T sir… Rethink this — no more mr wife guy (@TheSocietyDude) December 30, 2019

No, Ice. Not Q stuff. No, please. — rye's new years balls drop (@DopeyMcGeee) December 30, 2019

Oh no not Ice! — Dan Arrows ↙️↙️↙️ (@_DanArrows) December 30, 2019

Ice, please don’t do this — Malarkey-free zone (@ShirtlessJeb) December 30, 2019

Hey ICE T, you are awesome and if you want to support Trump that's fine. But as a former Trump supporter myself, I should inform you that's a #Qanon symbol which is part of the MAGA cult. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 30, 2019