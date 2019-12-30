Quantcast
Ice-T fans stunned after rapper posts meme from crazed pro-Trump conspiracy theory

1 min ago

Rapper Ice-T shocked many of his fans when he posted a meme linked to QAnon, the insane pro-Trump conspiracy theory that claims the president is working covertly to uncover a global pedophile ring.

In a Twitter post on Monday afternoon, the rapper posted a photo of a meme that read, “Never interfere with an enemy when he’s in the process of destroying himself.” Behind this quotation was a giant flaming “Q,” which indicates it was created by a QAnon believer.

There is no indication at this time that Ice-T is actually a QAnon believer, and it’s quite possible that he simply liked the quote and didn’t recognize the significance of the giant “Q” in the background.

Nonetheless, many of his followers warned him against going down the QAnon rabbit hole — check out some reactions below.

