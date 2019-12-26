Inside the Trump-loving news network that runs material too crazy for Fox News

As President Donald Trump has increasingly attacked Fox News for daring to run even slightly critical coverage of his administration, an upstart right-wing news network has risen up to offer the president even more sycophantic and obsequious coverage.

The Daily Beast has written a lengthy rundown of highlights this year from the One America News Network, which has been publicly promoted by Trump as an alternative to Fox News.

What’s particularly notable about OAN, writes the Daily Beast, is that it has proven itself willing to air crazy conspiracies that even Fox News knows not to touch.

“In May, OAN ran a segment claiming that dozens of members of the humanitarian group Syrian Civil Defense—also known as the White Helmets—had confessed to faking chemical weapons attacks in order to frame Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad,” the publication explains. “One America News actually employs a Kremlin-paid propagandist. Kristian Brunovich Rouz has been reporting for OAN since August 2017 while simultaneously working for Sputnik, the Russian state-owned news site that the U.S. intelligence community found played a pivotal role in Russia’s 2016 election interference.”

The network also employs infamous Trump-loving internet troll Jack Posobiec, who has been a central figure promoting bogus conspiracy theories about slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich and the Comet Ping Pong pizza parlor.

OAN has also taken to harassing the person believed to be the whistleblower who filed a complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment, as the network sent a reporter “to the purported whistleblower’s apartment building in an effort to capture the person on video.”

