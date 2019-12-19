Internet slams Democratic debate moderators for opening question with false narrative on impeachment

At the Democratic debate in Los Angeles on Thursday, debate moderator Judy Woodruff opened by asking the presidential candidates to offer their view on impeachment — and specifically, asked them how to improve public support for removing President Donald Trump from office, in light of the fact that there is no clear public majority for impeachment as existed under Richard Nixon.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as many commentators on social media promptly noted, the premise of the question is wrong. Throughout most of the Watergate investigation, the vast majority of Americans did not want Nixon impeached, and only toward the final weeks of the process did Nixon’s impeachment numbers approach those of Trump’s.

Bad sign that the very first question at this debate rests on a false premise. The Nixon impeachment polls were very similar to the Trump impeachment polls. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) December 20, 2019

IS ANYONE GOING TO CALL OUT THAT THIS IS A BULLSHIT QUESTION — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) December 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Completely agree. Horrible framing. 50% is an ENORMOUS number of people wanting him removed from office. — janegray (@ms_sharims) December 20, 2019

How can one of these candidates not say “50% vs 41% is a pretty damned clear majority Judy” — Dane Venable (@iamthedane2) December 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a bullshit question. Just flat out wrong on the merits. — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) December 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not even true. The polls on Nixon didn't move until the very end when he was resigning — Kevin Mat (we got ten years folks) (@tenyearstohalve) December 20, 2019