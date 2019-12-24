Japan could release Fukushima radioactive water into environment
A Japanese government agency has proposed releasing radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the environment, as storage space runs out.
The plant suffered a meltdown about nine years ago after it was hit by an earthquake-triggered tsunami. About a million tonnes of contaminated water has built up since then and the tanks that hold it are almost full.
The government’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy on Monday proposed three ways to deal with the water — releasing it into the sea, into the air using vaporization or a combination of the two.
“There is no option (any longer) of simply storing the water for a long period of time,” an agency official told AFP on Tuesday.
An extensive pumping and filtration system is in place at the plant, which each day brings up tonnes of newly contaminated water and filters out almost all radioactive elements.
The process leaves only tritium, which experts say is only harmful to humans in very large doses.
No decision was taken at Monday’s meeting but “no members voiced opposition to the view that a technically realistic way is discharging the water into the sea or the air,” according to the agency official.
The panel has been discussing how to dispose of the liquid for years and no deadline has been set for it to report to the government.
The radioactive water comes from several different sources, including water used for cooling at the plant groundwater that seeps into the plant daily and rainwater.
Properly filtered Fukushima water could be diluted with seawater and safely released into the ocean without causing environmental problems, the International Atomic Energy Agency argues.
Discharging it into the environment could trigger protests however — not only from local fishermen and farmers but also from neighbouring countries.
The treated water is currently kept in a thousand huge tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi site.
Plant operator TEPCO is building more tanks but all will be full by the summer of 2022.
© 2019 AFP
Rand Paul goes off on Nancy Pelosi, Rudy Giuliani, and John Bolton in annual Festivus rant
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., took to Twitter on Monday morning to engage in his seventh annual Airing of Grievances, a reference to a famous 1997 episode of the classic sitcom “Seinfeld,” promising at the end that there would be more to come later in the day.
This article was originally published at Salon
“Good morning and Happy Festivus! Today there will be many, many grievances aired, almost all in good fun,” Paul said at the beginning of his tweet thread. He began by tackling the impeachment of President Donald Trump, tweeting that his readers should “take Nancy Pelosi (please). I don’t know if I can stop laughing long enough to air my grievances with Nancy. Her new plan is great — she is going to punish the president by NOT sending his impeachment to Senate? Next, maybe she’ll threaten to NOT send us anymore legislation?”
Breaking Banner
‘I got her a beautiful card’: Trump still not sure what he’s giving Melania for Christmas
President Donald Trump is waiting until the last minute to buy the first lady a Christmas gift.
The president told reporters on Christmas Eve, as he prepared to speak with military service members for a holiday conference call from his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, that he hadn't decided yet what to get wife Melania Trump.
"I got her a beautiful card,” Trump said. “(I'm) still working on a Christmas present.”
Even with just hours of shopping left before Christmas Day, the president said he's not worried.
“I’ve got a little time,” he said.
Asked what he got Melania for Christmas, POTUS says “I got her a beautiful card” but says he is “still working on a Christmas present”
‘Okay, Merry Christmas everyone,’ says Mitch McConnell after admitting GOP has zero plan to address climate crisis
"McConnell's not protecting the economy. He's stalling while his friends loot the safe."
Illustrating the GOP's ongoing refusal to do anything about the existential threat posed by the global climate crisis, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky Monday—and just in time for the holidays—that climate change is "a concern that we all have" but offered nothing resembling a concrete proposal to confront the emergency.