Jerry Falwell Jr. tells GOP Christmas party: ‘2020 will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems’

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. claimed over the weekend that the 2020 election “‘will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki” for the Democrats.

Falwell revealed the remarks while visiting President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, according to reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

“I told the crowd at the Palm Beach GOP Christmas/Hanukkah party tonight that I predict the 2020 election will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems!” Falwell said.

He later added: “The impeachment by the Democrats was their Pearl Harbor.”

Donald Trump posing with Jerry Falwell Jr. and his family at Mar-a-Lago. On Thursday, Falwell tweeted, “I told the crowd at the Palm Beach GOP Christmas/Hanukkah party tonight that I predict the 2020 election will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems!” pic.twitter.com/kmTiV1vO4L

