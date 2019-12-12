Jersey City shooting a potential act of domestic terrorism: US prosecutor
A recent shooting at a kosher deli in a New York suburb was fueled by “anti-Semitism” and a hatred of police, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Thursday.
“We believe the suspects held views that reflected hatred of Jewish people as well as hatred of law enforcement officers,” he told journalists.
Authorities had previously stopped short of characterizing Tuesday’s firefight, which left six people including two suspects dead, in Jersey City as motivated by anti-Semitism.
On Thursday Grewal also said authorities had evidence that the suspects had expressed interest in the fringe Black Hebrew Israelite movement, which has voiced hostility toward Jewish people.
The now-deceased suspects — identified as David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, who reportedly lived together — shot dead a police officer at a cemetery near a kosher market before storming the deli, killing two customers and a cashier before they died in a hail of police gunfire.
“I can confirm that we’re investigating this matter of potential acts of domestic terrorism fueled both by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs,” Grewal said.
He said all three of the people killed in the store — two of them members of the area’s Hasidic community — were shot within minutes of the gunmen entering the store.
A fourth person was wounded by gunshot but escaped the deli.
CNN’s Jake Tapper does line-by-line fact check of Jim Jordan’s nonstop misleading statements during impeachment hearing
Host Jake Tapper did a special web fact-check for CNN.com where he looked line-by-line into Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) claims about the impeachment proceedings.
He had four specific talking points that were disingenuous and outright false.
1. Jordan: "There was no quid pro quo in the transcript"
There absolutely was evidence in the summary of the transcript. Tapper began by explaining that Americans still haven't seen the full transcript or a recording of the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"If you read the summary of the transcript it clearly shows that after a discussion of U.S. military support for Ukraine, President Trump said the relationship is not 'reciprocal' and he asks Zelensky for 'a favor,'" Tapper said. "The favor? To investigate a conspiracy theory into the 2016 election and later in the call he says, 'one other thing,' he wants Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter."
Fox’s Ingraham attacks Greta Thunberg’s selection as Time’s Person of the Year: Nunes would be a better choice
Fox News host Laura Ingraham and her guest Raymond Arroyo, the lead anchor of the news division for Eternal Word Television Network, criticized Time magazine’s selection of teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg as its 2019 “Person of the Year” Wednesday evening.
Ingraham began the segment mocking the teen with autism by lamenting that Time had chosen Thunberg “in spite of its own reader poll,” in which the Hong Kong democracy protesters had received the most votes. Ingraham later said that her second choice for “Person of the Year” would have been “the House Intel members,” including Devin Nunes, who she described as unfairly “maligned.”
Commentary
Republicans admit it: Senate impeachment trial of Trump will be a total sham
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell knows Donald Trump is guilty. He just doesn't care — McConnell plans to cover it up and doesn't even really care how obvious that is.
This article was originally published at Salon
All that was made clear from an article published late Wednesday in the Washington Post, in which Senate Republicans admitted that the plan is to rubber-stamp their acquittal of Trump, and their lack of desire to even try to dignify this travesty of justice by pretending to hold a real impeachment trial, as the Constitution demands.