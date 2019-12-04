Jonathan Turley is wrong — Trump committed a clear act of ‘obstruction’: Fox News legal analyst
As the first impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee got underway this Wednesday, Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, emerged as the sole voice on the panel of witnesses to offer skepticism of the Democrats’ case against President Trump.
According to Turley, Trump’s conduct with regards to Ukraine does not rise to the level of a crime that’s impeachable. But speaking on Fox News this morning, legal analyst Andrew Napolitano disagreed, saying that Trump committed a clear act of obstruction.
“…the Supreme Court ruled that the President does retain a limited executive privilege when documents are sought from the judicial branch,” Napolitano said.
“But where I disagree with my dear friend — I’ve worked with him and I’ve testified alongside of him, Jon Turley — on the significance of obstruction of justice, he is forgetting that the House has the sole, S-O-L-E power of impeachment,” he continued. “It doesn’t need to go to a court for approval. It doesn’t need go to a court to get its subpoenas enforced. When the president receives a subpoena, or in this case Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo receive a subpoena and they throw it in a drawer, they don’t comply or challenge because the president told them to, that is the act of obstruction.”
Watch:
Fox News' Judge Napolitano crushes Turley: "The House has sole power of impeachment. It does not need to go to a court… When the president receives a subpoena, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo receive a subpoena and they throw it in a drawer… that is the act of obstruction." pic.twitter.com/WjoKgkvImS
— Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) December 4, 2019
‘Literally just making things up right now’: Legal analyst destroys Turley’s testimony against impeachment as ‘nonsense’
"A tap dancing exercise in intellectual dishonesty"
George Washington University Law School Law professor Jonathan Turley was the GOP's only witness during Wednesday's Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings, and based on the reactions of legal experts, it did not go well for him or the Republicans.
Professor Turley made many claims, with MSNBC hosts at one point declaring what he was really doing was offering new amendments to the U.S. Constitution, suggesting his arguments against impeaching President Trump did not hold up.
‘Simply just not right!’ GOP’s Doug Collins erupts after legal expert says Founding Fathers would impeach Trump
During the first impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee this Wednesday, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) took exception to the testimony of Harvard law professor Noah Feldman, who was asked what he believes the Founders would say if they were presented with evidence about President Trump's conduct in regards to his dealings with Ukraine.
According to Feldman, the Founders would "identify President Trump's conduct as exactly the kind of abuse of office, high crimes and misdemeanors that they were worried about, and they would want the House of Representatives to take appropriate action and to impeach."
Trump torched as the most ‘easily triggered snowflake’ by conservative columnist
President Donald Trump was blasted as being "a lion on Twitter but a pussycat in person" after his feelings were hurt by world leaders during the NATO summit in London.
Max Boot, a conservative Washington Post columnist, noted Trump's interactions with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"Macron took advantage of Trump’s reticence for face-to-face confrontations to smack Trump around in their joint press availability. To make sure that nothing was lost in translation, he spoke in English — a language that he employs more eloquently than the native New Yorker sitting next to him," Boot wrote.