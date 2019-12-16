Judge smacks down Mike Flynn’s lawyers in scathing opinion that accuses them of plagiarism

Attorneys representing disgraced former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn got a brutal smackdown on Monday from a judge who accused them of plagiarism.
In a new ruling, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan rejected attempts by Flynn’s attorneys to compel the government to release additional documents that they said would prove the FBI acted improperly when it questioned the former national security adviser and caught him lying about his conversations with Russian officials.
“[Flynn] fails to explain how most of the requested information that the government has not already provided to him is relevant and material to his underlying offense — willfully and knowingly making materially false statements and omissions to the FBI,” Sullivan wrote.
Reuters reporter Brad Heath also noticed that Judge Sullivan raised “ethical concerns” about the brief Flynn’s attorney filed, as he claimed that it “lifted verbatim portions from a source without attribution.”
Additionally, Judge Sullivan slammed Flynn’s lawyers for requesting that the government provide what he described as “information that did not exist” and “information that is not in the government’s possession.”
