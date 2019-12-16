Quantcast
Connect with us

Judge smacks down Mike Flynn’s lawyers in scathing opinion that accuses them of plagiarism

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorneys representing disgraced former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn got a brutal smackdown on Monday from a judge who accused them of plagiarism.

In a new ruling, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan rejected attempts by Flynn’s attorneys to compel the government to release additional documents that they said would prove the FBI acted improperly when it questioned the former national security adviser and caught him lying about his conversations with Russian officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Flynn] fails to explain how most of the requested information that the government has not already provided to him is relevant and material to his underlying offense — willfully and knowingly making materially false statements and omissions to the FBI,” Sullivan wrote.

Reuters reporter Brad Heath also noticed that Judge Sullivan raised “ethical concerns” about the brief Flynn’s attorney filed, as he claimed that it “lifted verbatim portions from a source without attribution.”

Additionally, Judge Sullivan slammed Flynn’s lawyers for requesting that the government provide what he described as “information that did not exist” and “information that is not in the government’s possession.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Her Christmas present to me!’ View fans cheer Whoopi Goldberg telling Meghan McCain to ‘stop talking’

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

ABC's "The View" got heated on Monday when co-host Whoopi Goldberg got into a spat with co-host Meghan McCain.

After McCain went on a rant defending Republican senators for saying that they won't even consider listening to the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, Goldberg jumped in and told McCain to cool it.

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg said. “Please stop talking right now, because you know what?... I’m okay with that, if you are going to behave like this."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I will vote yes’: Lone Utah Democratic congressman announces support for impeachment ‘with a heavy heart’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

The only Democratic U.S. congressional representative in Utah said that he will vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

Rep. Ben McAdams made the announcement at a press conference on Monday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

“My duty is to the Constitution, and to our country,” McAdams said in a statement made from the Murray City Hall. “What the president did was wrong. His actions warrant accountability. I cannot turn a blind eye there by condoning this president and future presidents Republican or Democrat, to do the same. The evidence for me is clear: The president abused the power of his office by demanding a foreign government perform a personal favor. He obstructed Congress and its constitutional duty of oversight by withholding certain documents and central witnesses.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Giuliani drops stunning confession — and undermines Trump’s defense against impeachment again

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has undermined President Donald Trump's defense in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry -- again.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Giuliani admitted that he got former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired so that he could more easily pursue his efforts to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 