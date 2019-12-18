‘Keep burying yourself’: Internet mocks Newt Gingrich for trying to claim his impeachment of Clinton was more legitimate

With President Donald Trump hours away from being impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a staunch Trump defender and the architect of the impeachment effort against President Bill Clinton, went live with a podcast that purports to explain why his impeachment effort was legitimate, but the impeachment of Trump is not:

This #impeachment is nothing like what happened in 1998. My latest #podcast ⤵️ https://t.co/vuLkzoyRXO — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 18, 2019

Commenters on social media were quick to weigh in with helpful suggestions about the real reasons the impeachment of Trump is different from Gingrich’s impeachment of Clinton:

Yup. This one is legitimately for constitutional misconduct — Gregory Hagin (@pretzelgreg) December 18, 2019

The president committed a real crime this time and is obstructing congress… It is different. — Ian Rathke (@Igrathke) December 18, 2019

Yeah, the last time you had to resign as Speaker. That's not going to happen now. — Stiff Bickies (@Otherginger) December 18, 2019

This time the Speaker of the House isn’t going to get the boot, doughboy. — Kid Pro Quo (@csweet) December 18, 2019

Of course it’s not. You were on the other side of the argument then. Everything looks different from the other side. Hypocrites, all of you. — TrueCopy (@TruthCopy) December 18, 2019

Keep burying yourself — Adam "Zembo" Mosca (@ZemboMosca) December 18, 2019

Yeah. Clinton had an affair without even the good reason of his wife having cancer. — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) December 18, 2019

But things have changed since 1998. Back then, your current third wife was known only as your "frequent breakfast companion."https://t.co/HsrvRvKSAx — Jon Perr (@Perrspectives) December 18, 2019

You mean you didn't get a new wife out of it? — Jon Maas (@jondmaas) December 18, 2019

No, Newt, this is far worse than a few blow jobs! — Dancing Queen (@HTH2U) December 18, 2019

Imagine how many lies Trump would tell around his affairs, and then it would be EXACTLY like 1998 — michael atkins (@chesspagan) December 18, 2019

Yes because Clinton SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN IMPEACHED AND TRUMP ABSOLUTELY SHOULD BE!!! — Aneetra Remy (@lorieremy) December 18, 2019