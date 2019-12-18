Quantcast
‘Keep burying yourself’: Internet mocks Newt Gingrich for trying to claim his impeachment of Clinton was more legitimate

Published

1 min ago

on

With President Donald Trump hours away from being impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a staunch Trump defender and the architect of the impeachment effort against President Bill Clinton, went live with a podcast that purports to explain why his impeachment effort was legitimate, but the impeachment of Trump is not:

Commenters on social media were quick to weigh in with helpful suggestions about the real reasons the impeachment of Trump is different from Gingrich’s impeachment of Clinton:

