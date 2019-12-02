Kellyanne Conway declares impeachment ‘unconstitutional’ and dares Chairman Schiff to testify
“We see no crime here.”
Senior Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway says Congress’ impeachment inquiry is “unconstitutional,” and dared House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff to testify before the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing Wednesday.
“The White House counsel made very clear this is an illegitimate and unconstitutional process and we maintain that. 12 witnesses, 30 hours later there are no bombshells, a lot of bombs. I keep hearing all these analogies and comparisons to the Nixon impeachment and the Clinton impeachment. The fact is there was evidence of crimes there, direct evidence,” Conway told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on Monday, as Mediaite reported.
The U.S. Constitution lays out broad causes and hands Congress wide-ranging powers to impeach any sitting president, making Conway’s claim false.
Conway reiterated the White House’s announcement that neither President Trump nor any of his attorneys will accept Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler’s offer to appear during this week’s hearing.
“Why would we participate in an exercise they have three witnesses, we can have one and it is constitutional law. Does Adam Schiff want to testify?” Conway said from the usually-dormant White House press briefing room.
“We see no crime here,” Conway claimed. Countless legal and constitutional law experts disagree. “We’re still looking for a crime – let alone a high crime and misdemeanor that would justify impeaching and removing a democratically legitimately elected president from office.”
She went on to claim congressional Democrats were “trying to impeach” Trump even before he was inaugurated.
Watch:
‘A whole other level of weirdness’: Twitter reacts to Kellyanne Conway getting tweet-shamed by her own husband
In a Tweet this Monday, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, publicly called out his wife after she took a swipe at presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Earlier this morning, Kellyanne Conway tweeted out a recent viral video that features Biden bumblings his words in a past speech
“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe," Kellyanne tweeted. "We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”
"Your boss apparently thought so," George fired back while quote-tweeting his wife.
A fantasy world of hate, anger, revenge and lies: Junior’s book says a lot more about the Trump family than he knows
Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.
The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.
The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.
Insurance industry is clearly ‘terrified,’ says Bernie Sanders, as lawmakers admit lobbyists helped them write attacks on Medicare for All
"We are taking on the big-money interests who have an army of lobbyists trying to defeat Medicare for All."
Documents obtained by the Washington Post Monday showed that lobbyists helped three state lawmakers draft op-eds this year attacking Medicare for All, a revelation Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted as further evidence that the healthcare industry is "terrified" of the push for single-payer.