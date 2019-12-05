Kushner’s business lawyers say lawsuit over horrific apartment conditions is a ‘political attack’
Responding to a lawsuit from Maryland’s Attorney General Brian Frosh charging “unfair or deceptive” rental practices, attorneys for an apartment management company owned by Jared Kushner are saying their client is on the receiving end of a “political attack,” The Baltimore Sun reports.
According to the attorneys, Kushner is being singled out by the Maryland AG for his affiliations with the Trump administration, saying Frosh has “overreached, and in overreaching has turned what ought to have been, at best, a small administrative action of dubious merit into a sprawling prosecution threatening to devour the resources of the parties.”
Speaking to The Baltimore Sun in October, Frosh said accusations of a political agenda are “ridiculous.”
“What we are claiming in this lawsuit is that they were cheating tenants before, during and after their tenancy, and when I tell you there were hundreds of thousands of violations of the Consumer Protection Act, it just begins to convey the seriousness of the charges,” he said. “They caused serious harm and suffering to the people who lived in their units.”
Frosh’s lawsuit claims Kushner’s companies did not have proper licensing and charged tenants “sham” fees while renting out “distressed, shoddily maintained” units under “conditions that can adversely impact consumers’ health and well being,” adding that tenants “have had to endure living in units that are infested by rodents and vermin, plagued with water leaks that have caused mold and other issues, and, at times, lacking in basic utilities.”
Read The Baltimore Sun’s full report here.
After getting scorched by Pelosi, Sinclair reporter James Rosen suggests she’s lying about her religion
James Rosen of Sinclair Broadcasting suggested on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was lying when she said she does not hate people because her Catholic faith teaches her not to.
Rosen caught the Speaker's wrath at her weekly press conference, when he shouted a question about her "hating" President Donald Trump.
Pelosi responded by coming back to the podium and dressing down Rosen. She noted that Catholics are taught not to hate.
Later, the Sinclair reporter showed up at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) weekly press conference.
British woman in Spain revived after 6 hours in cardiac arrest
A British woman suffering from severe hypothermia who was revived by doctors in Spain after more than six hours of cardiac arrest, on Thursday hailed her survival as "a miracle".
Audrey Marsh collapsed at around 1:00 pm on November 3 when she and her husband were caught in a snowstorm while out walking in the Pyrenees mountains.
But it was just over two-and-a-half hours before rescue teams were able to reach them, with the 34-year-old showing no signs of life nor cardiac activity, and a body temperature of just 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Initial efforts to revive her at the scene had no effect and she was flown by helicopter to a Barcelona hospital equipped with an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO).
Trumpland’s simmering anger at George Conway finally erupts into a bitter public feud
George Conway, husband of senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, has been a known vocal critic of the Trump administration for a large portion of Donald Trump's presidency, and his anti-Trump Twitter rants were mostly ignored from within the White House. Now, his clear ideological conflict with his wife and her boss seems to finally be boiling over as a Trump official surprised observers by pushing back against his comments.
In a tweet this Wednesday, Trump's 2020 campaign manager took a shot at Conway for promoting an anti-Trump book.