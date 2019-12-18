Lawsuit: Judge refusing to marry same-sex couples claims her religious freedom was violated when commission warned her
A judge who regularly refuses to perform marriages for same-sex couples is suing a Texas commission that issued a warning to her over her decision to not treat all couples equally. McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley is now suing he State Commission on Judicial Conduct, claiming her religious freedom rights have been violated.
The warning, while public, did not come with any fine nor any severe sanctions or censure, yet Judge Hensley has retained the far right wing anti-LGBTQ Christian activist group with ties to Trump, First Liberty Institute, to represent her in her $10,000 lawsuit for damages. Metro Weekly reports the lawsuit claims a violation of the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act “by punishing her for actions that were taken in accordance with her faith.”
The Texas judge isn’t just asking for $10,000. She wants all other judges to have the “right” to discriminate.
“Hensley is also demanding a declaratory judgment that the commission violated her rights, as well as a class-action guarantee that all other justices of the peace will be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples in the same way,” The American Independent reports.
First Liberty has represented Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, which also refused same-sex couples.
Video via ABC 25:
