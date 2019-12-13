Expert destroys McConnell’s plan for impeachment by pointing out the oath he took

Ethics, political, and legal experts were stunned Thursday night when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he was effectively handing over control of the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to the president and the White House. One legal expert is now speaking out, explaining why this is problematic.

In short, as Lawfare founder Benjamin Wittes alludes to, all Senators become jurors in the trial of the president — impartial jurors. And Wittes reminds the Republican Majority Leader there is an actual special oath they are required to take when fulfilling this solemn constitutional duty.

It will read: “I solemnly swear … that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.” https://t.co/jnH7It51SM — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) December 13, 2019

McConnell Thursday night told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel,” emphasizing he was working “in total coordination with the White House Counsel’s Office.”