Legal scholar calls Sondland testimony ‘most chilling’ evidence Trump used power of office for private ‘political benefit’
Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan on Wednesday told House impeachment investigators that the “most chilling” evidence that President Donald Trump was pursuing his own political gain in Ukraine came from the November 20 testimony of Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union.
Karlan, one of four legal scholars to testify during Wednesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, said she spent her entire Thanksgiving break reading transcripts from previous public impeachment hearings in the House Intelligence Committee.
The “most striking” line from the witness testimony, said Karlan, was Sondland’s claim that Trump did not care whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky actually opened an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
“He had to announce the investigations. He didn’t actually have to do them, as I understood it,” Sondland told impeachment investigators last month. “The only thing I heard from [Trump’s personal attorney Rudy] Giuliani or otherwise was that they had to be announced in some form, and that form kept changing.”
Karlan told the Judiciary Committee that Sondland’s testimony undermines the Republican narrative that Trump’s behavior toward Ukraine stemmed from genuine concerns about corruption.
“What I took that to mean was this was not about whether Vice President Biden actually committed corruption or not,” Karlan said. “This was about injuring somebody who the president thinks of as a particularly hard opponent. That’s for his private beliefs.”
“There’s a lot to suggest here that this was about political benefit,” Karlan added. “What the Constitution cares about is that we have free elections. And so it is only in the president’s interest, it is not the national interest, that a particular president be elected or be defeated at the next election. The Constitution is indifferent to that.”
Three of the four legal scholars who testified Wednesday, including Karlan, said they believe Trump committed the “impeachable high crime and misdemeanor of abuse of power” by soliciting Ukrainian interference in the 2020 presidential election.
The lone outlier was George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley, who was called to testify by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee.
Eisen: “Did President Trump commit the impeachable high crime and misdemeanor of abuse of power…?”
Feldman, Karlan, Gerhardt all say he did. pic.twitter.com/ZFmWD7pCq5
— House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) December 4, 2019
During her opening remarks (pdf), Karlan said the evidence that has emerged from the House impeachment inquiry into Trump “reveals a president who used the powers of his office to demand that a foreign government participate in undermining a competing candidate for the presidency.”
“And it shows a president who did this to strong-arm a foreign leader into smearing one of the president’s opponents in our ongoing election season,” said Karlan. “Put simply, a candidate for president should resist foreign interference in our elections, not demand it. If we are to keep faith with the Constitution and our Republic, President Trump must be held to account.”
Karlan asked viewers to “imagine living in a part of Louisiana or Texas that’s prone to devastating hurricanes and flooding.”
“What would you think if you lived there and your governor asked for a meeting with the president to discuss getting disaster aid that Congress has provided for?” Karlan asked. “What would you think if that president said, ‘I would like you to do us a favor? I’ll meet with you, and send the disaster relief, once you brand my opponent a criminal.’”
Watch:
“Put simply, a president should resist foreign interference in our elections, not demand it.”
Boom. If you have not watched Pam Karlan’s brilliant opening statement from this morning, please watch the whole thing now. So appreciate her focus on the right to vote & our elections. pic.twitter.com/6XkIFauX3K
— Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) December 4, 2019
Impeachment HQ, a joint project of progressive groups Stand Up America and Defend the Republic, said in an email to supporters Wednesday that the first impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee “has been absolutely devastating for Donald Trump.”
“The country’s leading constitutional scholars testified under oath that Trump’s conduct meets the constitutional standard for impeachment,” the groups said.
Jonathan Turley is wrong — Trump committed a clear act of ‘obstruction’: Fox News legal analyst
As the first impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee got underway this Wednesday, Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, emerged as the sole voice on the panel of witnesses to offer skepticism of the Democrats' case against President Trump.
According to Turley, Trump's conduct with regards to Ukraine does not rise to the level of a crime that's impeachable. But speaking on Fox News this morning, legal analyst Andrew Napolitano disagreed, saying that Trump committed a clear act of obstruction.
"...the Supreme Court ruled that the President does retain a limited executive privilege when documents are sought from the judicial branch," Napolitano said.
‘Literally just making things up right now’: Legal analyst destroys Turley’s testimony against impeachment as ‘nonsense’
"A tap dancing exercise in intellectual dishonesty"
George Washington University Law School Law professor Jonathan Turley was the GOP's only witness during Wednesday's Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings, and based on the reactions of legal experts, it did not go well for him or the Republicans.
Professor Turley made many claims, with MSNBC hosts at one point declaring what he was really doing was offering new amendments to the U.S. Constitution, suggesting his arguments against impeaching President Trump did not hold up.
‘Simply just not right!’ GOP’s Doug Collins erupts after legal expert says Founding Fathers would impeach Trump
During the first impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee this Wednesday, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) took exception to the testimony of Harvard law professor Noah Feldman, who was asked what he believes the Founders would say if they were presented with evidence about President Trump's conduct in regards to his dealings with Ukraine.
According to Feldman, the Founders would "identify President Trump's conduct as exactly the kind of abuse of office, high crimes and misdemeanors that they were worried about, and they would want the House of Representatives to take appropriate action and to impeach."