Lindsey Graham faces scathing rebuke for his ‘seriously corrupt attitude’ — from one of his own constituents

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has flaunted the fact that he has no desire to seriously evaluate the evidence against President Donald Trump when an impeachment trial takes place in the U.S. Senate. And a letter pushed in South Carolina’s Greenville News asserts that Graham and McConnell should both recuse themselves from the trial.

“Recent statements from U.S. senators have shown a disheartening level of cynicism never before displayed by Congress members involved in impeachment proceedings,” Greenville, South Carolina resident William Byars writes. “Both Senate leader Mitch McConnell and SC Sen. Lindsey Graham have made it abundantly clear they have no interest in even attempting impartiality in the Senate impeachment trial.”

Byars goes on to say, “Openly bragging about refusing to do one’s best to be impartial toward such a solemn responsibility is a display of a seriously corrupt attitude about governing. This behavior insults jurors throughout our court systems, on whom we depend to uphold the mutual trust that underpins our society.”

Although Trump was indicted on two articles of impeachment on December 18, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to send them to the U.S. Senate for evaluation because she has major concerns about McConnell’s conduct surrounding impeachment. Byars doesn’t mention Pelosi in his letter but obviously shares those concerns.

“McConnell and Graham should both be pressured heavily to recuse themselves from voting on impeachment,” Byars asserts.