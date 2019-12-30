Lindsey Graham faces scathing rebuke for his ‘seriously corrupt attitude’ — from one of his own constituents
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has flaunted the fact that he has no desire to seriously evaluate the evidence against President Donald Trump when an impeachment trial takes place in the U.S. Senate. And a letter pushed in South Carolina’s Greenville News asserts that Graham and McConnell should both recuse themselves from the trial.
“Recent statements from U.S. senators have shown a disheartening level of cynicism never before displayed by Congress members involved in impeachment proceedings,” Greenville, South Carolina resident William Byars writes. “Both Senate leader Mitch McConnell and SC Sen. Lindsey Graham have made it abundantly clear they have no interest in even attempting impartiality in the Senate impeachment trial.”
Byars goes on to say, “Openly bragging about refusing to do one’s best to be impartial toward such a solemn responsibility is a display of a seriously corrupt attitude about governing. This behavior insults jurors throughout our court systems, on whom we depend to uphold the mutual trust that underpins our society.”
Although Trump was indicted on two articles of impeachment on December 18, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to send them to the U.S. Senate for evaluation because she has major concerns about McConnell’s conduct surrounding impeachment. Byars doesn’t mention Pelosi in his letter but obviously shares those concerns.
“McConnell and Graham should both be pressured heavily to recuse themselves from voting on impeachment,” Byars asserts.
Greta Thunberg offers advice to young people, dismisses climate-denying politicians in BBC radio program
"Be an active democratic citizen...because democracy is not only on election day, it's happening all the time."
Climate leader Greta Thunberg offered advice to young people wanting to take action to help solve the climate crisis and met for the first time with natural historian Sir David Attenborough as she took over editor's duties on Monday's episode of the BBC's "Today" radio program.
Trump official uses Hanukkah stabbing to bash immigrants — even though alleged attacker is a US citizen
Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, jumped at the chance to use the weekend's mass stabbing at a rabbi's home as a cudgel to bash immigrants.
As The Daily Beast reports, Cuccinelli on Monday claimed that alleged assailant Grafton Thomas, a United States citizen, was the "son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants."
The Daily Beast reports, however, that it is not clear if Cuccinelli's tweet is correct and the Trump official did not provide any sourcing for his information.