Lindsey Graham swats down one of Trump’s favorite conspiracy theories during IG hearing

Published

53 mins ago

on

Even though Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spent much of his opening statement defending President Donald Trump, he did briefly take some time to swat down one of the president’s favorite conspiracy theories.

In his opening statement, Graham shot down the conspiracy theory that the Ukrainian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election by hacking the Democratic National Committee’s emails and then hiding the DNC server somewhere in Ukraine.

“It was the Russians, ladies and gentleman, who stole the Democratic National Committee emails, Podesta’s emails, and screwed around with Hillary Clinton,” Graham said. “It wasn’t the Ukrainians. it was the Russians. And they’re coming after us again.”

During his infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump endorsed this conspiracy theory when he said that he’d heard that Ukraine was in possession of the DNC server, and he encouraged Zelensky to “look into” it, along with investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

Russian intelligence agencies have for years been pushing the conspiracy theory that Ukraine was responsible for 2016 election meddling, despite the fact that American intelligence agencies have been unanimous in their conclusion that Russia was responsible for the hack of the DNC.


Trump’s education secretary overrides department findings on defrauded student borrowers: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

Although the Trump Administration has had a high turnover since 2017, one of the people who has remained is Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Trump’s education secretary, from 2017 to late 2019, has had more than her share of critics; some of them include college students, and a December 11 report by Cory Turner for NPR describes DeVos’ battle with recipients of student loans who say there were defrauded.

Turner reports, “These borrowers — more than 200,000 of them — say some for-profit colleges lied to them about their job prospects and the transferability of credits. They argue they were defrauded and that the Education Department should erase their federal student loan debt under a rule called ‘borrower defense.’”

Trump’s children must undergo mandatory training to learn how to avoid defrauding charities

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's three eldest children have agreed to undergo a mandatory training seminar to ensure they don't fraudulently misuse charity funds in the future.

The New York Times reports that, as part of a settlement the New York State Attorney General's Office, three of Trump's children "were ordered to undergo mandatory training to ensure they do not engage in similar misconduct" at future charities.

The three children in question -- Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump -- were all officers at the Trump Foundation, which was accused by prosecutors of fraudulently misappropriating funds for the president's personal expenses.

