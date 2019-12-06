Quantcast
LIVE COVERAGE: Shooter opens fire at Pensacola Naval base — injuries reported

Published

1 min ago

on

A shooter opened fire Friday morning at a Naval base in the Florida panhandle.

The shooting was reported about 7:15 a.m. at Naval Air Station Pensacola, which employs more than 16,000 military personnel.

Baptist Hospital confirmed victims from the shooting were brought for treatment, although no additional information was available about the victims or their injuries.

The shooter was reported dead just before 9 a.m.


